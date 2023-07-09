England vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 report: Travis Head and Mitch Marsh held off England to extend Australia’s fragile lead to 142 runs after two days of a third gripping Ashes test at Headingley on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith squandered a perfect batting track against a depleted England bowling attack by gifting their wickets after tea to Moeen Ali.

Head, on 18, and Marsh, on 17, scored 26 runs together in the last 12.1 overs to advance Australia to 116-4 in its second innings at stumps.

England was all out for 237 before tea after captain Ben Stokes muscled 80 runs and shepherded the tail to get them within 26 runs of Australia’s first total.

Australia captain Pat Cummins banked 6-91 for his maiden five-wicket haul in England.

Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001. England must win to stay alive.

Despite a flattening, sun-drenched pitch, wickets fell at a pace that suggested the match will not go the distance. Unsettled weather was forecast for the last three days.

