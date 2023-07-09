Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

England vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3 Ashes Test at Headingley: ENG 27/0 in run-chase of 251

England vs Australia 3rd Test highlights: England have been set a target of 251, and are 27/0 after the rain-shortened Day 3's play.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 2-0 going into the third Test at Headingley. AP

England Vs Australia At Headingley, Leeds, 06 July, 2023

06 July, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

263/10 (60.4 ov)

224/10 (67.1 ov)

3rd Test
England

England

237/10 (52.3 ov)

27/0 (5.0 ov)

England vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 report: Travis Head and Mitch Marsh held off England to extend Australia’s fragile lead to 142 runs after two days of a third gripping Ashes test at Headingley on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith squandered a perfect batting track against a depleted England bowling attack by gifting their wickets after tea to Moeen Ali.

Head, on 18, and Marsh, on 17, scored 26 runs together in the last 12.1 overs to advance Australia to 116-4 in its second innings at stumps.

England was all out for 237 before tea after captain Ben Stokes muscled 80 runs and shepherded the tail to get them within 26 runs of Australia’s first total.

Australia captain Pat Cummins banked 6-91 for his maiden five-wicket haul in England.

Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001. England must win to stay alive.

Despite a flattening, sun-drenched pitch, wickets fell at a pace that suggested the match will not go the distance. Unsettled weather was forecast for the last three days.

With inputs from The Associated Press 

Published on: July 08, 2023 15:56:10 IST

