  • England vs Australia Highlights, 3nd Test Day 2 Ashes Test at Headingley: Visitors lead by 142 runs

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Australia stood at 116/4 to lead by 142 runs at Headingley.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 2-0 going into the third Test at Headingley. AP

England Vs Australia At Headingley, Leeds, 06 July, 2023

06 July, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

263/10 (60.4 ov)

116/4 (47.0 ov)

3rd Test
England

England

237/10 (52.3 ov)

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Mitch Marsh celebrated his Test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in perspective, the allrounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was dismissed on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263. Fresh England fast bowler Mark Wood in his first Test since December took 5-34.

Marsh capped his own remarkable day in his first Test in four years by claiming England’s third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off.

England was 68-3 at stumps, trailing by 195 runs in the must-win match. On their home ground, Joe Root was on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

(with inputs from AP)

Published on: July 07, 2023 23:00:19 IST

