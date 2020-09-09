England vs Australia: Dawid Malan plays down comparison with Virat Kohli, feels he's not 'anywhere near' him

England batsman Dawid Malan has come across as an excellent player in T20Is. Malan averages close to 50 (48.71) in the 16 T20Is he has played so far, having scored 682 runs. The 33-year-old was recently seen in the T20Is against Pakistan and Australia.

But the number three batting spot is a very competitive one and Malan had secured it only due to the absence of senior players like Jason Roy and Ben Stokes. Despite his recent excellent form, Malan himself has played down comparisons with other ravishing batsmen like Virat Kohli.

“I don’t think I am anywhere near Virat Kohli and those guys even though the numbers suggest,” the English cricketer was quoted as saying during a press conference, according to ESPNcricinfo. Malan said he would entertain such comparisons only once he wins a consistent spot in the side and plays about half a hundred 50 games.

Although Malan’s numbers have been improving, his average is still not at India skipper’s level as Kohli averages at 50.8 and is also the highest run scorer currently in T20 internationals with 2,794 runs in 76 innings.

“The type of player I am, I quite like to know where I stand in the team set up, which is why I said when you get played in the series you know exactly what you are going to do,” Malan said further in the press conference.

He went on to add that they all know how good players are that hold those positions and that their records have been fantastic over the last four or five years.

He stressed on the need for new players to win matches for their countries in order to enjoy a secured spot and added he was aware that Stokes and Roy are going to return to the squad sometime in the future. But till then, his job is to score runs and contribute to England's victory.