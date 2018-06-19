England vs Australia: Alex Hales says he needs to 'convert big runs' to seal opening slot for World Cup next year
England opener Alex Hales accepts he needs to make some major contributions to gain promotion from the fringe of the squad to an assured place at the top of the batting order for next year’s World Cup on home soil.
Reuters,
June 19, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL West Indies drew with Sri Lanka
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
England opener Alex Hales accepts he needs to make some major contributions to gain promotion from the fringe of the squad to an assured place at the top of the batting order for next year’s World Cup on home soil.
With Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy on target to lock out the opening slots, Hales will almost certainly have to step aside for Ben Stokes when the explosive all-rounder returns from a hamstring injury.
Alex Hales admits that he needs to make some major contributions and put some pressure on Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. AFP
“I’ve got to try and get my place back,” Hales said ahead of the third one-dayer against Australia on Tuesday.
“I guess now I’m in that position where I’m on the fringes and any chance I can get, it’s up to me to convert big runs and put some pressure on Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.”
“Looking at the way things are now, I’m the one who drops out once Stokes comes back. That’s what happened when we went from Australia into the New Zealand series.”
Hales has scored one half-century in his last three one-dayers, against Scotland earlier this month, and is naturally aware of the importance of doing well against Australia at the number three position.
“It’s up to me to use these three games well and try and score as many runs as possible. It’s up to me to make sure I can stay in form, stay confident and keeping putting pressure on those two,” he said.
“It’s absolutely my aim to win back a place in the side ahead of the World Cup. But we have a very strong squad, with some seriously talented players who can’t get in it.
“It’s good healthy competition and it keeps everyone on their toes. It keeps everyone striving to improve, which is important.”
Updated Date:
Jun 19, 2018
Also See
Scotland vs England, Only ODI at Edinburgh, Highlights: Eoin Morgan and Co lose by 6 runs
Scotland vs England: Eoin Morgan says they are not going to take hosts lightly in one-off ODI on 10 June
England vs Australia: Injured all-rounders Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes to miss remainder of ODI series