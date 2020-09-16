LIVE SCORE, England vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Manchester

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd ODI Toss report: Steve Smith was again missing for Australia for the deciding match of its one-day international series against England, which won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Smith has not fully recovered after being hit on the head from a throwdown in the nets before the first match of the series.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had a hit in the nets on Tuesday but “just did not pull up well.”

“He was a bit groggy,” Finch said.

Australia selected an unchanged team, while paceman Mark Wood came in for Sam Curran in England's only change.

The series is tied at 1-1.

It is Australia's final match of its white-ball tour, with the team having already lost the Twenty20 series 2-1. England is looking to finish its international summer — during which all of its games have been played without fans — unbeaten in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

With inputs from AP