England Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Australia At Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 September, 2020

16 September, 2020
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

159/4 (32.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

England Australia
159/4 (32.0 ov) - R/R 4.97

Play In Progress

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jonny Bairstow Batting 88 103 10 1
Sam Billings Batting 25 39 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 7 0 38 0
Mitchell Marsh 3 0 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 96/4 (18.1)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Jos Buttler (W) 8(20) S.R (40)

c Aaron Finch b Adam Zampa

LIVE SCORE, England vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 16th, 2020
  • 17:36:48 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd ODI Toss report: Steve Smith was again missing for Australia for the deciding match of its one-day international series against England, which won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Smith has not fully recovered after being hit on the head from a throwdown in the nets before the first match of the series.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had a hit in the nets on Tuesday but “just did not pull up well.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan. AP

Australia captain Aaron Finch with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan. AP

“He was a bit groggy,” Finch said.

Australia selected an unchanged team, while paceman Mark Wood came in for Sam Curran in England's only change.

The series is tied at 1-1.

It is Australia's final match of its white-ball tour, with the team having already lost the Twenty20 series 2-1. England is looking to finish its international summer — during which all of its games have been played without fans — unbeaten in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 16, 2020 17:36:48 IST

Tags:

