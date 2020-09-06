Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Australia At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 06 September, 2020

06 September, 2020
Starts 18:45 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

153/6 (19.4 ov)

2nd T20I
England

England

Yet To Bat

Australia England
153/6 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.77

Play In Progress

Ashton Agar - 5

Pat Cummins - 13

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ashton Agar Batting 23 19 2 0
Pat Cummins Batting 13 5 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jofra Archer 3.4 0 28 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 132/6 (18.2)

21 (21) R/R: 15.75

Pat Cummins 13(5)

Glenn Maxwell 26(18) S.R (144.44)

c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan

LIVE SCORE, England vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I Cricket Match at Southampton

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 6th, 2020
  • 18:53:58 IST

Second T20I preview: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 international against England at Southampton on Sunday.

Both sides were unchanged from Friday's opening fixture at the Ageas Bowl when England beat Australia by just two runs in a last-ball thriller.

Australia, the world's top-ranked T20 side, were cruising to a victory target of 163 at 124-1 but lost four wickets for nine runs in 14 deliveries as England fought back to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Before play it was announced the England team had been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in Friday's thrilling match.

The punishment was imposed by International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad, the former England batsman.

England were ruled to have been one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The series concludes at Southampton on Tuesday.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Updated Date: September 06, 2020 18:53:58 IST

