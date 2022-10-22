England vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup: AFG two down vs ENG

Preview: The mighty England side will face Afghanistan in the second match of Saturday’s doubleheader after Australia vs New Zealand. England and Afghanistan will play at the new Optus Stadium in Perth.

England are one of the most established sides in this edition of the World Cup and their batting looks like they are here to torment bowlers from each and every team. Such a mindset was visible in a few games in the England vs Pakistan seven-match series and then when Australia was crushed 2-0 in a three-match series. If the practice games are of any importance, those shall add to the statement.

England skipper Jos Buttler is back and has looked at his devastating best since his return. The newcomers in Phil Salt and Harry Brooks have also looked fierce in the opportunities they have got. The only thing England might be concerned about is their bowling, which though is not poor in any sense, does not seem threatening either.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been confident and have worn their heart on their sleeves. They have bullied the likes of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies in recent times, and almost decimated Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

While England will start as the favourites, Afghanistan shall by no means be considered minnows going on the field.

A lot will depend on Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman for their prospects of winning games, and their batters will have to stand up high to compete with the opposition in any manner.

England have an upper hand head-to-head as they won both the T20I fixtures against Afghanistan – in 2012 and 2016. However, Saturday will witness a new match, and past results bare little value.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

England: Jos Buttler(c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

