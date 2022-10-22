England vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup: AFG two down vs ENG

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Afghanistan At Perth Stadium, Perth, 22 October, 2022

22 October, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

36/2 (6.5 ov)

Super 12 - Match 2
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Afghanistan England
36/2 (6.5 ov) - R/R 5.27

Play In Progress

Usman Ghani - 1

Ibrahim Zadran - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ibrahim Zadran Batting 16 14 2 1
Usman Ghani Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ben Stokes 1.5 0 3 1
Chris Woakes 3 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 35/2 (6.3)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Hazratullah Zazai 7(17) S.R (41.17)

c Liam Livingstone b Ben Stokes
England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates, ball by ball commentary: England bowlers have been dominant in these early overs as Afghanistan have lost two now

17:01 (IST)
wkt

England vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE
WICKET! We have brilliant display of fielding once again. Short one from Stokes to Zazai who takes the aeria route as he hits that to the off side but Liam Livingstone charges in, puts in the dive to his right and takes a stunner to send the batter packing for 7 off 17. Afghanistan lose second

16:57 (IST)
four

England vs Afghanistan LIVE 
FOUR! Edged but that's safe. England should have had a slip there. Woakes bowls that full, outside off to Ibrahim as he gets his bat in front, edges that and the ball runs away to the boundary behind

16:45 (IST)

16:41 (IST)
wkt

England vs Afghanistan LIVE 
WICKET! What a stunning delivery that was. Touch fuller from Mark Wood as he bowls it quick and straight. Gurbaz just feathers that one to the wicket-keeper behind and England draw first blood. He is gone for 10 off 9

16:39 (IST)
six

England vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE
SIX! That's the first one of the innings. Gurbaz just walks across the stumps and scoops the fuller one over short fine leg for a maximum

16:12 (IST)

England vs Afghanistan 
Playing XI 
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

16:12 (IST)

England vs Afghanistan 
Playing XI 
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

16:04 (IST)

England vs Afghanistan Live Updates, Toss:

England have won the toss and chose to field first. Afghanistan will bat first.

15:45 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of the second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup between England and Afghanistan. Afghanistan will face a tough test from the mighty English side. Toss and playing XI in a while. 

Highlights

title-img
17:01 (IST)

16:41 (IST)

England vs Afghanistan Live Scores and Updates

Preview: The mighty England side will face Afghanistan in the second match of Saturday’s doubleheader after Australia vs New Zealand. England and Afghanistan will play at the new Optus Stadium in Perth.

England are one of the most established sides in this edition of the World Cup and their batting looks like they are here to torment bowlers from each and every team. Such a mindset was visible in a few games in the England vs Pakistan seven-match series and then when Australia was crushed 2-0 in a three-match series. If the practice games are of any importance, those shall add to the statement.

England skipper Jos Buttler is back and has looked at his devastating best since his return. The newcomers in Phil Salt and Harry Brooks have also looked fierce in the opportunities they have got. The only thing England might be concerned about is their bowling, which though is not poor in any sense, does not seem threatening either.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been confident and have worn their heart on their sleeves. They have bullied the likes of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies in recent times, and almost decimated Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

While England will start as the favourites, Afghanistan shall by no means be considered minnows going on the field.

A lot will depend on Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman for their prospects of winning games, and their batters will have to stand up high to compete with the opposition in any manner.

England have an upper hand head-to-head as they won both the T20I fixtures against Afghanistan – in 2012 and 2016. However, Saturday will witness a new match, and past results bare little value.

Squads:
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

England: Jos Buttler(c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

Updated Date: October 22, 2022 17:02:49 IST

Tags:

