ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Hosts start favourites against struggling Afghans

Date: Tuesday, 18 June, 2019 13:09 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

    Full Scorecard

England vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where hosts England are playing Afghanistan in Manchester's Old Trafford. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.

Struck by a series of injury setbacks, England will look to get the combination right when they take on the low-ranked but spirited Afghanistan in their bid get closer to a semi-final berth, in Manchester on Tuesday.

The hosts are struggling with fitness issues, the latest being captain Eoin Morgan having to leave the field with a back spasm during the game against the West Indies.

Opening batsman Jason Roy was also forced off the field during the same match due to a tight hamstring.

Skipper Morgan insisted there is no need to hit the panic button just yet.

"It is sore. I have had back spasms before and it normally takes a few days to settle down. It is unclear, we will know more in the next 24 hours. You normally get a good indication the following day," Morgan said after the victory against West Indies.

"Jason had a tight hamstring and will go for a scan. I think when any two players go down it is a bit of a worry but it is not panic stations yet."

In case Morgan isn't fully fit, vice-captain Jos Buttler is likely to lead the team which boasts of a strong bench strength that includes the likes of Tom Curran and Moeen Ali.

After suffering a shock loss to Pakistan, England have got their act together, excelling in all three departments and the hosts will want to continue riding on the winning momentum.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.

Playing in their second World Cup, bottom-placed Afghanistan lost all four of their matches till now to South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand respectively.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Afghanistan match:

When will England vs Afghanistan match take place?

The England vs Afghanistan match will take place on 18 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan fixture will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

What time does the match begin?

The England vs Afghanistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

With Agency inputs

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

