England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the England vs Afghanistan warm-up match being played at Kennington Oval in London

FirstCricket Staff, May 27, 2019 08:58:40 IST

England and Afghanistan take on each other in the eighth warm-up clash on Monday. England were beaten by Australia in their first warm-up match by 12 runs and would be itching to work on the weaknesses spotted in that game when they clash with Asian side. England bowled first in the match and conceded 297 runs. The fast bowlers yielded runs in abundance. The only bowler who stood out was Liam Plunkett who grabbed four wickets. But he too went for 69 runs in 9 overs.

England's other concern in the match was the middle-order where every batsman got the start but could not build upon it.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, opened their warm-up campaign with a win over Pakistan by three wickets. Hashmatullah Shahidi smashed 74-run knock, paving the path to victory for his side. The Monday's clash between the two sides is their last attempt at getting some match practice before the World Cup begins on 30 May. England play South Africa in the first match of the tournament at Kennington Oval in London.

Here's everything you need to know about the England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 27 May, 2019.

Where will the England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 08:58:40 IST

