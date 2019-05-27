England and Afghanistan take on each other in the eighth warm-up clash on Monday. England were beaten by Australia in their first warm-up match by 12 runs and would be itching to work on the weaknesses spotted in that game when they clash with Asian side. England bowled first in the match and conceded 297 runs. The fast bowlers yielded runs in abundance. The only bowler who stood out was Liam Plunkett who grabbed four wickets. But he too went for 69 runs in 9 overs.

England's other concern in the match was the middle-order where every batsman got the start but could not build upon it.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, opened their warm-up campaign with a win over Pakistan by three wickets. Hashmatullah Shahidi smashed 74-run knock, paving the path to victory for his side. The Monday's clash between the two sides is their last attempt at getting some match practice before the World Cup begins on 30 May. England play South Africa in the first match of the tournament at Kennington Oval in London.

Here's everything you need to know about the England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

