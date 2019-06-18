First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Injury-hit hosts look to continue good run against winless Afghanss

After suffering a shock loss to Pakistan, England have got their act together with a wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, excelling in all three departments and the hosts will want to continue riding on the winning momentum.

Press Trust of India, Jun 18, 2019 08:25:46 IST

Manchester: Struck by a series of injury setbacks, England will look to get the combination right when they take on the low-ranked but spirited Afghanistan in their bid get closer to a semi-final berth at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

Read today's weather update of Manchester here

The hosts are struggling with fitness issues, the latest being captain Eoin Morgan having to leave the field with a back spasm during the game against the West Indies.

England captain Eoin Morgan was forced to leave the field against West Indies with a back spasm. Reuters

England captain Eoin Morgan was forced to leave the field against West Indies with a back spasm. Reuters

Opening batsman Jason Roy was also forced off the field during the same match due to a tight hamstring.

Himself in doubt for Tuesday's game but Morgan insisted there is no need to hit the panic button just yet.

"It is sore. I have had back spasms before and it normally takes a few days to settle down. It is unclear, we will know more in the next 24 hours. You normally get a good indication the following day," Morgan said after the victory against West Indies.

"Jason had a tight hamstring and will go for a scan. I think when any two players go down it is a bit of a worry but it is not panic stations yet."

In case Morgan isn't fully fit, vice-captain Jos Buttler is likely to lead the team which boasts of a strong bench strength that includes the likes of Tom Curran and Moeen Ali.

After suffering a shock loss to Pakistan, England have got their act together, excelling in all three departments and the hosts will want to continue riding on the winning momentum.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.

Playing in their second World Cup, bottom-placed Afghanistan lost all four of their matches till now to South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively.

However, the players from the war-torn nation can take confidence from the fact that they almost pulled off a win against Sri Lanka.

The main concern will be batting as Afghanistan are yet to play out 40-plus overs in any of their games.

They made an encouraging start against South Africa, with openers Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran watchfully negotiating the early overs but failed to capitalise on that.

The rest of the team couldn't reach double digits apart from Rashid Khan, who once again showed that he is shaping up to be a talented all-rounder.

The conditions, and whether the wicket supports spin, will play a crucial for the Afghans who rely heavily on their tweakers Rashid and Mohammad Nabi to get them the breakthroughs.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

Match starts at 3pm IST.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 08:51:25 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, England Vs Afghanistan, Eoin Morgan, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Roy, Noor Ali Zadran, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all