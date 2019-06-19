First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 24 Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former all-rounder Luke Wright slams Iceland Cricket's 'rubbish' tweet on Rashid Khan

Rashid conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England in a World Cup match at Old Trafford. He became the most expensive leg-spinner in the history of 50-over cricket. He was dispatched for 11 sixes during England's innings.

Asian News International, Jun 19, 2019 10:16:45 IST

New Delhi: Former England all-rounder Luke Wright on Tuesday criticised Iceland Cricket for directing a jibe towards Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England in a World Cup match at Old Trafford. He became the most expensive leg-spinner in the history of 50-over cricket. He was dispatched for 11 sixes during England's innings.

File image of Luke Wright. Reuters

File image of Luke Wright. Reuters

Wright came in support of Rashid and denounced Iceland Cricket, calling their tweet rubbish. The Englishman advise them to be respectful towards Rashid as the latter has done so much for Afghanistan cricket.

"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members," Wright tweeted.

Iceland Cricket had tweeted, "We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."

Following Wright's tweet, England fast bowler Stuart Broad replied, saying Rashid is a world-class bowler and can have bad days in cricket.

"He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport," Broad said.

.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 10:16:45 IST

