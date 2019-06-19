England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former all-rounder Luke Wright slams Iceland Cricket's 'rubbish' tweet on Rashid Khan
Rashid conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England in a World Cup match at Old Trafford. He became the most expensive leg-spinner in the history of 50-over cricket. He was dispatched for 11 sixes during England's innings.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
New Delhi: Former England all-rounder Luke Wright on Tuesday criticised Iceland Cricket for directing a jibe towards Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.
File image of Luke Wright. Reuters
Wright came in support of Rashid and denounced Iceland Cricket, calling their tweet rubbish. The Englishman advise them to be respectful towards Rashid as the latter has done so much for Afghanistan cricket.
"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members," Wright tweeted.
Iceland Cricket had tweeted, "We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."
Following Wright's tweet, England fast bowler Stuart Broad replied, saying Rashid is a world-class bowler and can have bad days in cricket.
"He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport," Broad said.
Updated Date:
Jun 19, 2019 10:16:45 IST
