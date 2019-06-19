New Delhi: Former England all-rounder Luke Wright on Tuesday criticised Iceland Cricket for directing a jibe towards Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England in a World Cup match at Old Trafford. He became the most expensive leg-spinner in the history of 50-over cricket. He was dispatched for 11 sixes during England's innings.

Wright came in support of Rashid and denounced Iceland Cricket, calling their tweet rubbish. The Englishman advise them to be respectful towards Rashid as the latter has done so much for Afghanistan cricket.

"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members," Wright tweeted.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

Iceland Cricket had tweeted, "We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."

We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

Following Wright's tweet, England fast bowler Stuart Broad replied, saying Rashid is a world-class bowler and can have bad days in cricket.

"He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport," Broad said.

