First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 24 Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib defends leg-spinner Rashid Khan after horror show

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib defended spin spearhead Rashid Khan after the 20-year-old bore the brunt of Eoin Morgan’s record-breaking assault in their World Cup loss to England on Tuesday.

Reuters, Jun 19, 2019 09:46:30 IST

Manchester: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib defended spin spearhead Rashid Khan after the 20-year-old bore the brunt of Eoin Morgan’s record-breaking assault in their World Cup loss to England on Tuesday.

The spin-heavy Asians pinned their hopes on Rashid, the poster boy of Afghan cricket, who tops the list of T20 bowlers and is ranked third in the ODI list, to contain England’s formidable batting order.

Rashid Khan logged the worst bowling figures in World Cup history. Reuters

Rashid Khan logged the worst bowling figures in World Cup history. Reuters

But as he embarked on the job, the spunky leg-spinner soon found himself in the firing line of Morgan’s six-hitting spree and eventually logged the worst bowling figures in World Cup history — 110 runs off nine overs without a single wicket.

Naib said he had not seen a knock like Morgan’s and what Rashid endured could happen to any player.

“Not really,” Naib told a news conference when asked if Rashid had disappointed him at Old Trafford.

“He’s one of the best spinners, he’s a star player in world cricket. It can happen with any player, not just Rashid.

“Everyone knows how good he is and how he bowls. I think it was not his day today.

“But it’s cricket, sometimes you do well, sometimes this kind of stuff happens. I’m happy with him. I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

Rashid did create an opportunity when he induced Morgan, then on 28, into a slog-sweep but Dawlat Zadran misjudged the skier and spilled it near deep midwicket boundary.

Morgan went on to blast a career-best 148, which included a record-shattering 17 sixes, including seven off Rashid’s bowling.

Naib felt it was the turning point in the match.

“We missed a catch of Morgan, maybe we lost the game there,” said the Afghan captain who claimed 3-68.

England were 164-2 after 30 overs before Morgan exploded, with the hosts plundering 142 runs in the last 10 overs.

“Had we taken that catch, they would not have scored this much. They are a strong side, they did not give us any chance in the match,” Naib said.

“Credit goes to Morgan. He showed his class. I’ve never seen this kind of batting,” Naib said.

Afghanistan stay rooted to the bottom of the points table after their five defeats in as many matches but their 247-8 was their highest total in World Cup and also the first time they batted out full 50 overs.

“We’re improving everyday, we trying to do well every day. It’s a good thing for the team that we played 50 overs today. I think it’s a positive sign.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 09:46:30 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Dawlat Zadran, England, England Vs Afghanistan, Enngland Cricket Team, Eoin Morgan, Gulbadin Naib, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Rashid Khan, Sports, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all