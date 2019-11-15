England speedster James Anderson on comeback trail from calf injury, may tour South Africa
England pacer James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury.
London: England pacer James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury. He only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suffering the injury.
File image of James Anderson. Reuters
England's all-time leading wicket-taker missed the rest of the Ashes and remains sidelined for the current tour of New Zealand.
But on Friday the Lancashire star tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an encouraging update on his fitness.
"Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren't batting!" Anderson said.
Although Anderson was omitted from the New Zealand trip in order to build up his fitness, the 37-year-old could feature when England head to South Africa. The series in South Africa begins on Boxing Day and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 18:00:22 IST
