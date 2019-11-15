First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England speedster James Anderson on comeback trail from calf injury, may tour South Africa

England pacer James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury.

Agence France-Presse, Nov 15, 2019 18:00:22 IST

London: England pacer James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury. He only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suffering the injury.

England speedster James Anderson on comeback trail from calf injury, may tour South Africa

File image of James Anderson. Reuters

England's all-time leading wicket-taker missed the rest of the Ashes and remains sidelined for the current tour of New Zealand.

But on Friday the Lancashire star tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an encouraging update on his fitness.

"Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren't batting!" Anderson said.

Although Anderson was omitted from the New Zealand trip in order to build up his fitness, the 37-year-old could feature when England head to South Africa. The series in South Africa begins on Boxing Day and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 18:00:22 IST

Tags : Calf Injury, Cricket, England, England Vs New Zealand 2019, ICC World Test Championship, James Anderson, Jonathan Trott, Marcus Trescothick, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all