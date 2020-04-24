First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson eye 2021-22 Ashes victory in Australia before retirement

Anderson, England’s highest Test wicket-taker, will be 38 in July while Broad, second in that list and four years younger, does not expect his career to last as long as that of his bowling partner

Reuters, Apr 24, 2020 13:52:25 IST

London: England’s new-ball pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad have their eyes on the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia before they consider retirement, the duo has said.

England pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson eye 2021-22 Ashes victory in Australia before retirement

England captain Joe Root, right, talks with his bowlers Stuart Broad, left, and James Anderson, centre, during a Test match. AP

Anderson, England’s highest Test wicket-taker, will be 38 in July while Broad, second in that list and four years younger, does not expect his career to last as long as that of his bowling partner.

“I don’t think I could go until your age,” Broad told Anderson during an Instagram Live chat.

“Your action’s so smooth, it looks a lot calmer on your body whereas mine is a little more forceful through my body I think.”

“But I’m loving the environment at the minute. I love playing for England.”

“I still have a huge motivation to keep playing and you just assess that year by year. And we’ve got that carrot dangling over us of Australia in Australia which looks like an achievable carrot to grab.”

 Anderson felt if he could stay fit and perform at the same level, there was no reason why he could not join England’s bid to reclaim the Ashes.

“The big thing is the standards. If your standards feel like they’re dropping then yeah you might consider finishing,” Anderson said.

“But as long as my standards stay high, my fitness levels stay good and my skills stay where I want them to be and my speed stays pretty good which they have been (I’ll keep playing).”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 13:52:25 IST

Tags : Ashes, Australia, Cricket, England, James Anderson, SportsTracker, Stuart Broad

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all