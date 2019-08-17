First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ESP in FIN | 1st T20I Aug 17, 2019
FIN vs ESP
Finland beat Spain by 82 runs
SCO Tri-Series | Match 2 Aug 15, 2019
SCO vs OMA
Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England pacer Olly Stone ruled out of remainder of season due to recurrence of back injury

England fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a recurrence of a back injury, his county club Warwickshire announced Friday.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 17, 2019 16:44:55 IST

London: England fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a recurrence of a back injury, his county club Warwickshire announced Friday.

The 25-year-old made his Test debut in a one-off match against Ireland at Lord's last month, taking 3-29 in a 143-run win where he did not bowl in the second innings.

England pacer Olly Stone ruled out of remainder of season due to recurrence of back injury

File image of England pacer Olly Stone. Reuters

There had been speculation Stone could feature in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia, with the second Test currently in progress at Lord's — a match where England are without James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, because of a calf injury.

But a Warwickshire statement said Stone, who returned to action in early July, had suffered a recurrence of the partial stress fracture to his left lower back, an injury originally sustained on England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Stone's career was previously interrupted by anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained when, playing for former county Northamptonshire, he landed awkwardly while celebrating the dismissal of Moeen Ali in a Twenty20 Blast tie against Worcestershire.

Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire's sport director and a former England assistant coach, said: "Olly had such a fantastic season in 2018 and looked set to play an important role for England as well as ourselves this summer after making his Test debut just two weeks ago.

"We're obviously gutted to lose him just over a month after returning to senior cricket.

"Being able to bowl consistently at speeds in excess of 90 mph places huge demands on the body and, with Olly's season having ended prematurely, he will now work our medical and strength and conditioning teams to get stronger and fitter than ever," Farbrace added.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 16:44:55 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, Olly Stone, Sports, SportsTracker, Warwickshire

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all