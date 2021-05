England pacer Jofra Archer undergoes surgery on right elbow, unlikely to return to international cricket before July

London: Jofra Archer has had surgery on a long-standing right elbow injury, England said Wednesday, and is unlikely to play for the national team before July.

The paceman had the operation on Friday and his recovery will be reviewed by his consultant in four weeks, at which point Archer will receive further guidance about when he can start bowling again, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

That timeframe means Archer is sure to miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting 2 June, which was already confirmed, and the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting 23 June.

A three-match one-day international against Sri Lanka starts 29 June and another three-match ODI series, against Pakistan, begins 8 July. England’s most high-profile series of its international summer comprises five Tests against India starting 4 August.

Archer had to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the elbow injury and then felt pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match last week.