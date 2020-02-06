England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2020 with stress fracture
Top England fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture.
Top England fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture.
On its official website, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, will also miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka.
"Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture," said the ECB.
"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," it added.
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2020 16:24:17 IST
