England pacer James Anderson to step up recovery from calf injury at training camp in South Africa's Potchefstroom ahead of Test series
England paceman James Anderson will step up his recovery from a calf injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in Potchefstroom ahead of a four-Test series in South Africa starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs MAH Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs PUN Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HAR Haryana beat Baroda by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Karnataka by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs JHA - Nov 27th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs DEL - Nov 27th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs HAR - Nov 27th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: BJP schedules legislative party meet ahead of tomorrow's floor test; all MLAs called at Wankhede Stadium at 9 pm tonight
-
ACB's timing in shutting Maharashtra irrigation scam cases is questionable, brings back memories of Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
From the diary of an Adivasi woman: In India, how top-down development excludes its biggest stakeholders
-
HBO's Watchmen dares to imagine a righteous black vigilante whose actions whether or not right, are justified
-
Fear of losing ground to security forces drives Maoists to burn down construction vehicles in Dantewada to stop building of roads, new police camps
-
Hong Kong election landslide results signal more frictions with China; city's pro-Beijing camp in full retreat
-
Sensex crosses 41,000-mark for first time, Nifty at lifetime peak of 12,126 in early trade; Yes Bank, Tata Steel among top gainers
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Competitive and dramatic on the court; chaotic, shambolic organisational nightmare off it
-
In water-rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
England paceman James Anderson will step up his recovery from a calf injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in Potchefstroom ahead of a four-Test series in South Africa starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.
Anderson, England’s top Test wicket-taker with 575 victims, sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes Test against Australia before being ruled out of the series.
File picture of James Anderson. Reuters
The 37-year-old was also ruled out of England’s ongoing two-Test series in New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the first match against South Africa starting on 26 December.
Anderson had earlier swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of Premier League champions Manchester City to aid his recovery.
He will be joined at the 1-14 December camp in South Africa by fellow seamers Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson as well as wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.
Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain and spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi will attend another specialist camp in Mumbai starting on 26 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 26, 2019 12:13:06 IST
Also See
Racists are out of tune with changing world, says England's cricket star Jofra Archer
England speedster James Anderson on comeback trail from calf injury, may tour South Africa
New Zealand vs England: Joe Root and Co can take pride in their hard work, great attitude, feels coach Chris Silverwood