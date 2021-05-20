England paceman Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery in bid to be fit for T20 World Cup, Ashes

London: England paceman Jofra Archer will have elbow surgery on Friday in a bid to salvage his hopes of playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year, cricket chiefs have announced.
Archer's right elbow has been a source of concern for the past 18 months and it has been decided that an operation is required.
It is understood the recovery time could be two to three months.
"England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness," said a brief statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.
"He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow. Further updates will be released in due course."
England have a busy schedule in 2021, particularly for multi-format players such as Archer.
Next month's home Test series against New Zealand is followed by a five-Test series against India, ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and the Ashes in Australia.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The postponement of Indian Premier League after multiple cases of COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble has led to a big question-mark on whether the marquee ICC event should be held in India where a third wave is expected around that time.
"Is it realistic I'm going to play every Test? No. But if the communication is done well then you understand the reasons for it," the 34-year-old Broad told the British media.
The 26-year-old, who is currently playing for Sussex in the County Championship, had missed the IPL due to an elbow injury that he sustained during England's tour of India.