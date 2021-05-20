Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England paceman Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery in bid to be fit for T20 World Cup, Ashes

  • Agence France-Presse
  • May 20th, 2021
  • 20:41:57 IST

London: England paceman Jofra Archer will have elbow surgery on Friday in a bid to salvage his hopes of playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year, cricket chiefs have announced.

Archer's right elbow has been a source of concern for the past 18 months and it has been decided that an operation is required.

It is understood the recovery time could be two to three months.

File image of Jofra Archer. AFP

"England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness," said a brief statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow. Further updates will be released in due course."

England have a busy schedule in 2021, particularly for multi-format players such as Archer.

Next month's home Test series against New Zealand is followed by a five-Test series against India, ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and the Ashes in Australia.

