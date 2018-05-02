First Cricket
England overtake India to take No 1 spot in ICC ODI team rankings; Pakistan continue reign on top in T20

England, who last topped the ODI rankings in January 2013, have gained eight points and moved to 125 points. India, who were at the top before the update, have lost a solitary point and are in second place with a total of 122 points.

PTI, May 02, 2018

Dubai: England have overtaken India to seize the top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings following the annual update.

England's rise up the table is largely because of the forgettable 2014-15 season being dropped from the latest calculations. The 2014-15 season saw England winning only seven out of 25 ODIs against other Full Members. Meanwhile, those from the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons are weighted at 50 percent.

England, who last topped the ODI rankings in January 2013, have gained eight points and moved to 125 points.

South Africa, who were second, have dropped down to third place after losing four points, from 117 to 113, leaving them nine points adrift of India and only one point ahead of fourth-placed New Zealand.

The remaining places remain unchanged, meaning that the current top-10 ranked sides are the ones who will be playing in the 2019 World Cup. However, there have been some significant changes in points.

World champions Australia have lost eight points to go down to 104 in fifth position and are only two points ahead of reigning Champions Trophy winners Pakistan, who have gained six points.

In other changes, Bangladesh (93 points) have gained three points, Sri Lanka (77) have lost seven points, the West Indies (69) have lost five points, Afghanistan (63) have gained five points, Zimbabwe (55) have gained four points and 12th-placed Ireland (38) have lost three points.

In the T20I rankings led by Pakistan, there is no change in the top seven places but Afghanistan are now ahead of Sri Lanka in the eighth slot.

Pakistan (130) and Australia (126) remain in the first two positions without a change in their points total while India gained two points to reach 123. New Zealand (116) are unchanged on points while England (115) have gained a solitary point.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018

