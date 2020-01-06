First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st T20I Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Match Abandoned
SL in IND Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England opener Rory Burns likely to miss Sri Lanka series due to ankle injury

Rory Burns was injured ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town and has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-match series, but now faces the prospect of being sidelined for Sri Lanka as well, according to reports in the British press.

Reuters, Jan 06, 2020 17:24:25 IST

Cape Town: England opener Rory Burns is a doubt for England’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March as he faces surgery on an ankle ligament injury sustained playing football in South Africa.

England opener Rory Burns likely to miss Sri Lanka series due to ankle injury

File image of Rory Burns. AP

Burns was injured ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town and has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-match series, but now faces the prospect of being sidelined for Sri Lanka as well, according to reports in the British press.

England have battled with a settled opening partnership in recent years, but Burns has brought some solidity to the top of the order, and was impressive with a fighting 84 in the first Test loss to South Africa in Pretoria.

He was injured on Thursday while playing football to warm-up for training at Newlands, and was immediately ruled out of the rest of the tour.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 17:24:25 IST

Tags : Rory Burns, South Africa Vs England 1st Test, South Africa Vs England 2019-20, Sri Lanka Vs England 2020, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all