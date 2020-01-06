England opener Rory Burns likely to miss Sri Lanka series due to ankle injury
Rory Burns was injured ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town and has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-match series, but now faces the prospect of being sidelined for Sri Lanka as well, according to reports in the British press.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 7th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 8th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU violence LIVE updates: JD(U) demands removal of VC, SC probe into incident, BJP ally slams Delhi Police for failure to control 'violent goons'
-
JNU violence: 18, including students' union president, injured after masked men run amok on campus; Oppn slams 'hooliganism,' Amit Shah orders inquiry
-
Will India's economic downturn spur course correction, or will Hindu nationalism enable the decline to perpetuate itself?
-
Golden Globes 2020 highlights: From support extended to Australia bushfire to Sacha Baren Cohen's dig at Mark Zuckerbeg
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
Sharad Pawar's name should be considered by all parties for 2022 presidential election, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
-
In blowback to Soleimani's death, Iran draws out of 2015 nuclear deal, says no limits on enrichment; Iraqi Parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops
-
ATP Cup 2020: Former US Open champion Marin Cilic powers Croatia to victory over Poland; Japan ease past Georgia
-
Sensex crashes over 800 points in afternoon session, Nifty below 12,000-mark on increasing tensions between US, Iran
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: England opener Rory Burns is a doubt for England’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March as he faces surgery on an ankle ligament injury sustained playing football in South Africa.
File image of Rory Burns. AP
Burns was injured ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town and has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-match series, but now faces the prospect of being sidelined for Sri Lanka as well, according to reports in the British press.
England have battled with a settled opening partnership in recent years, but Burns has brought some solidity to the top of the order, and was impressive with a fighting 84 in the first Test loss to South Africa in Pretoria.
He was injured on Thursday while playing football to warm-up for training at Newlands, and was immediately ruled out of the rest of the tour.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 06, 2020 17:24:25 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Skipper Faf du Plessis hails changes in Cricket South Africa’s administration after victory in Centurion Test
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 277/9 at close of play
Skipper Joe Root says it's been a frustrating year after England falter in Test arena in 2019