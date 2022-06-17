England narrowly miss out on 500 as Buttler, Malan and Salt take them to 498 in 1st ODI against Netherlands

England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the run blitz.

Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

Incredible. We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ #NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls -- missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball -- while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England's ODI history off just 17 balls -- the joint second-fastest of all-time.