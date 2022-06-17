England narrowly miss out on 500 as Buttler, Malan and Salt take them to 498 in 1st ODI against Netherlands

Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.
England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the run blitz.
Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.
Incredible.
We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣
#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls -- missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball -- while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.
Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England's ODI history off just 17 balls -- the joint second-fastest of all-time.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Replying to New Zealand's mammoth first innings score of 553, Root and Pope took full advantage of a docile pitch with a blistering run-spree to take England to 473/5 at stumps
Joe Root scored an unbeaten century as England capped a dramatic fightback to win the first Test against New Zealand by five wickets at Lord's on Sunday.
The World Test champions were dismissed for 132 before England, in the first of this three-match series, slumped to 116-7 by stumps