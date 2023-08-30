In a major development, the England’s women cricketers are set to receive equal match fees as their men’s counterpart following a record-breaking attendance during the Women’s Ashes in the United Kingdom this summer. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the news of equal pay for men and women, on Wednesday.

It was only in June this year when the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) recommended a fundamental upgrade to the pay structure.

England women’s cricket team skipper, Heather Knight, said it was a “fantastic” development for both England’s men and women’s cricketers.

“It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward and it’s fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men,” she said.

“The direction of travel for the women’s game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I’m sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game,” she added.

“I would also like to thank the PCA and England Women’s Player Partnership for their support in representing the players and the growth of the professional game,” continued the 32-year-old.

More than 110,000 spectators witnessed the seven-match Women’s Ashes series in England, thereby setting new records in Edgbaston, The Oval and Lord’s.

The new equal pay policy will come into effect from the upcoming limited-overs series between England women and Sri Lanka women.

“This summer’s thrilling Metro Bank Women’s Ashes series demonstrated how women’s cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing. Growing the women’s and girls’ game is a key priority for us, and in recent years we have considerably increased investment both in building a domestic women’s structure to produce the players of the future, and in increasing player rewards,” said Richard Gould, the CEO of ECB.

“In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now. We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making – and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world – we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest earning female athletes in UK team sports. However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game.

“As we continue to grow women’s cricket, we will continue to focus on making considered investments that stretch far and wide across the women’s cricket structures, delivering a thriving, profitable and future-proofed game,” he added.