First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Final Sep 06, 2018
UAE Vs HK
Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England keen to use 'trusted advisor' Alastair Cook's expertise after retirement

"He's (Alastair Cook) had so many games as captain, a record there, as a player he's the record run-scorer in history, and he's a calm, balanced and fair person, so I think we've got to try to tap into that knowledge and wisdom without a doubt," said national England selector Ed Smith.

Agence France-Presse, September 09, 2018

National selector Ed Smith said on Sunday he is keen for England to make use of Alastair Cook's knowledge and experience after his retirement.

Former captain Cook, England's all-time record Test run-scorer, announced earlier this week that he will retire from international cricket following the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

File image of Alastair Cook. AP

File image of Alastair Cook. AP

When asked if he would like to involve Cook in the future as a batting coach or in some other role with England, Smith told BBC radio: "I'm not sure about what he wants to do – he's going to play for Essex for a while. He may just look at his options.

"I think it would be terrific for England cricket to tap into him as a resource.

"I've had the odd chat with him about bowlers and batters this summer but next year maybe we'll have something a bit more formal where he comes and really advises."

Smith said Cook's experience and personality meant he had a lot to offer the national side.

"He's had so many games as captain, a record there, as a player he's the record run-scorer in history, and he's a calm, balanced and fair person, so I think we've got to try to tap into that knowledge and wisdom without a doubt.

"It doesn't have to be necessarily that structured but someone people know they can talk to as a trusted advisor."

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018

Tags : Alastair Cook, Cricket, Ed Smith, England, England Vs India 2018, Essex, India Vs England

Also See

India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all