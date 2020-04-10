First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England could play different formats on consecutive days, says ECB's director of cricket Ashley Giles

'You could have a Test match running and play a T20 or an ODI the day before or the day after a Test match,' said Ashley Giles, ECB's director of cricket.

Vaibhav Shah, Apr 10, 2020 13:24:32 IST

England could field separate Test and limited-overs teams to play matches on consecutive days as part of a compressed home season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the ECB’s director of cricket Ashley Giles.

England could play different formats on consecutive days, says ECBs director of cricket Ashley Giles

File image of ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles. AFP

England have suspended professional cricket until at least 28 May due to the outbreak and uncertainty also looms over their home series against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said England could field two different teams on the same day at separate venues to maximise the amount of cricket in a truncated summer.

“Technically it’s feasible,” former spinner Giles told British media. “You could put two different groups together. We haven’t really looked at that, like that, yet.”

However, Giles thought it more likely that matches could take place on consecutive days.

“We’ve certainly looked at playing two formats around the same time,” he added.

“You could have a Test match running and play a T20 or an ODI the day before or the day after a Test match.

“But it’s also working with the broadcasters on what’s best and what they want. That’s another important partnership for us.

“They will be suffering at the moment and we are very much all in this together.”

Giles hoped at least some cricket would be played this summer though he conceded hosting West Indies for a three-Test series in June was looking “less and less likely”.

“The deadline of 28 May still stands but ... it’s looking less and less likely that we’re going to be out there in June,” he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 13:24:32 IST

Tags : Ashley Giles, Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, ECB, England, England Cricket, Jos Buttler, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all