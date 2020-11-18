England confirm men's team tour to Pakistan in October 2021 after a gap of 16 years

England men's team will be making its first visit to Pakistan in 16 years for a two-match T20I series in October 2021.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the tour on Wednesday, stating that the matches will be played in Karachi on 14 and 15 October.

The team will arrive in Karachi on 12 October and will leave the country on 16 October for India to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005 due to security reasons.

JUST IN: England will travel to Pakistan for a T20I tour in October 2021 😍 They return to 🇵🇰 after 16 years! #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nZVChQNpmO — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020

“It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s T20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nation," said Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer.

“As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic."

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said the upcoming series and tours by South Africa and New Zealand would "ensure" uninterrupted international cricket in the country.

“The October 2021 T20Is will allow the leading England cricketers to access and examine the world-class arrangements we will put together, which will give them further encouragement and confidence to not only return in 2022-23 but also express their interest in the Pakistan Super League, which has grown to become one of the top leagues in the world," said Khan.

“England’s visit to Pakistan for the 14 and 15 October 2021 T20Is will provide further lift to our passionate fans, both in Pakistan and across the globe. The nation has waited patiently for cricket to return sustainably to Pakistan and the 2021 tours by South Africa, New Zealand and England will only ensure international cricket is played uninterruptedly."