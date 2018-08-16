England coach Trevor Bayliss wants Ben Stokes to make public apology over night club brawl
England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested Ben Stokes make a public apology over the events that led to his eventual acquittal for affray as the all-rounder waits to see if he will be recalled for this week's third Test against India at Trent Bridge.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Soft poet, hard realist: Atal Bihari Vajpayee steered India's economy to new heights amid tough times
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered for disrupting Cold War order, sowing foreign policy seeds for future
-
Asian Games 2018: Ageless Sharath Kamal and the quest to hit a new peak
-
Ayushman Bharat: Will Narendra Modi's medicare result in possible discomfort during long, expensive treatments?
-
Satyameva Jayate makes a strong statement on corruption, violence against women: Milap Zaveri
-
कड़े फैसलों के समय छलावा बन जाता था वाजपेयी का बाहरी नरम व्यक्तित्व
-
94 साल की उम्र में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का निधन, एम्स में ली अंतिम सांस
-
#KeralaFloods LIVE: बदतर होते जा रहे हैं हालात, मरने वालों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 87 हुई
-
शिवराज की मदद के लिए संघ को मैदान में क्यों उतरना पड़ रहा है?
-
क्या लोकसभा-विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ कराने का विरोध सिर्फ राजनीति से प्रेरित है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Nottingham: England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested Ben Stokes make a public apology over the events that led to his eventual acquittal for affray as the all-rounder waits to see if he will be recalled for this week's third Test against India at Trent Bridge.
File image of England cricketer Ben Stokes leaving Bristol Crown Court. AFP
Stokes was found not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing at a trial in Bristol on Tuesday, nearly 11 months after being arrested following a brawl in the Clifton area of the south-west city.
Within a couple of hours of the verdict, Stokes was added to England's 13-man squad for the third Test, which starts on Saturday.
He missed England's innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week, a win that put the hosts 2-0 up in a five-match series because it clashed with his court case.
Bayliss told reporters at Trent Bridge on Thursday that Stokes had already apologised to his team-mates, in New Zealand earlier this year.
That was when he rejoined them after having to miss the Ashes – which England lost 4-0 in his absence – while a criminal charge was being considered following the incident which took place during a home one-day international series against the West Indies.
Asked if Stokes should apologise in public, Bayliss replied: "Certainly.
"I think it was important to actually apologise to the boys in the team, management of the team and management at the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), who had to go through a lot of extra activities to work our way through it."
As to whether similar comments would be made to an audience beyond the England set-up, Bayliss added: "I'm sure something will be forthcoming.
"That'll be up to Ben and his management team, I suppose.
"But certainly, when he came out to New Zealand after the Ashes tour that he missed, he addressed the players in the changing room when he first arrived.
"So from our point of view, his contrition was evident for the boys in the team."
Bayliss said a decision has yet to be made on whether Stokes would play at Trent Bridge.
"It's good to have him back around the squad," he said.
"I'm happy for Ben and glad it's all over."
'Difficult decision'
The Australian added: "It's a good position to be in. Whether he plays or not we've got some guys in good form in the team.
"There's nothing automatic about selections, we'll see how he is mentally as well as physically. He's not played for a couple of weeks. It's a difficult decision to make."
India coach Ravi Shastri said the tourists would have no qualms playing against Stokes, who took four for 40 as England completed a hard-fought 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month.
"He is a terrific cricketer, we would like to play against top cricketers," Shastri told a separate news conference at Trent Bridge.
"If he is cleared by the courts what's the reason for him not to play? If I was in England's position, I would have wanted him to play," the former India all-rounder added.
Despite Tuesday's verdict Stokes, together with England team-mate Alex Hales, remains subject to a Cricket Discipline Commission investigation.
Without Stokes, England were caught up in a couple of unwelcome off-field incidents in Australia, but Bayliss was confident they had led to a general improvement in the team's behaviour.
"There were a couple of small indiscretions in Australia after that incident and I think the players have finally woken up," he said.
"They've learnt their lesson and the way they go about their profession has been top class."
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Hosts name unchanged squad for third Test; ECB to assess Ben Stokes' availability after trial
India vs England: Coach Trevor Bayliss tells hosts to pull together and step up in Ben Stokes' absence
India vs England: Pressure on other Indian batsmen will put Virat Kohli under pressure, says Trevor Bayliss