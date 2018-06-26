First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 5th ODI Jun 24, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 1 wicket
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 28, 2018
SAW vs NZW
County Ground, Bristol
BANW in IRE Jun 28, 2018
IREW vs BANW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England coach Trevor Bayliss backs assistant Paul Farbrace to be his successor after 2019 World Cup and Ashes

Trevor Bayliss has backed longtime assistant Paul Farbrace to succeed him as England coach when he stands down after next year's World Cup and Ashes.

Agence France-Presse, June 26, 2018

Manchester: Trevor Bayliss has backed longtime assistant Paul Farbrace to succeed him as England coach when he stands down after next year's World Cup and Ashes.

Farbrace worked under Bayliss when the Australian was head coach of Sri Lanka before taking charge of the Lankans himself in 2013.

The pair were reunited again when Bayliss was appointed prior to the 2015 Ashes that England went on to win on home soil.

Bayliss has long made it clear he will be standing down next year and he believes Farbrace, a 50-year-old Englishman, is well-placed to take over.

England head coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Paul Farbrace. Reuters

England head coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Paul Farbrace. Reuters

Last week saw England announce that former Kent and Middlesex wicket-keeper Farbrace would be in charge for the Twenty20 international at Edgbaston that ends Australia's tour on Wednesday and the three subsequent T20 internationals with India early next month — an appointment that will allow Bayliss to run the rule over promising county players.

Asked if Farbrace could succeed him on a permanent basis, Bayliss replied: "Definitely. If that's what he wants to do, then I'm all for it."

Bayliss said his short break from coaching the national side in all three formats, and Farbrace's temporary spell in charge, were both agreed with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Andrew Strauss six months ago.

"Straussy spoke to me... with that in mind, to give Farby some exposure with the top team," said Bayliss of a conversation with the former England captain.

"He's had success doing it before...this is an opportunity to get that experience."

Meanwhile Bayliss will head into his short break on the back of overseeing England's first 5-0 series win against his native Australia in any format in more than 140 years of international cricket between the arch-rivals.

'Unbelievable' Buttler 

But the sweep was only made possible by Jos Buttler's superb 110 not out in the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

England were in dire straits at 114 for eight, chasing a seemingly modest 206 to win against reigning world champions Australia, only for Buttler to turn the game on its head with a superbly constructed century.

This season has also seen the wicketkeeper-batsman restored to the Test side in one of the most eye-catching moves by Ed Smith, England's new national selector.

"It's unbelievable," said Bayliss of Buttler's unbeaten hundred.

"I can't really describe how good it is. Red ball, white ball, T20 — there are not too many better in the world at the minute."

Bayliss has coached the likes of Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara but added that Buttler lost little in comparison.

"He's right up there in the top echelon — a bit different to some of the guys I've worked with before, but he's devastating.

"He can play that role he did (at Old Trafford), in smart fashion — but when he needs to he knows he can pull the power out and put the foot down."

England, for all they are the top-ranked side in men's ODI cricket, have yet to win the men's World Cup and Bayliss said Sunday's dramatic success was a timely "reminder" to the 2019 tournament hosts that they are not the finished article.

"We still have work to do," he said. "If we didn't have work to do we wouldn't have been 114 for eight. To me that's a bit of a reminder that there are still some things to work on.

"The good thing is we were able to win eventually from a poor position. To get a win from that situation will give Jos and the rest of the guys a blueprint of how to go about it, and the confidence to know that we can do it," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Ed Smith #England #Jos Buttler #Paul Farbrace #SportsTracker #Trevor Bayliss

Also See

The Atta Boys | S01E09




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all