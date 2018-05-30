First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
MALW vs INDW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England captain Eoin Morgan included in ODI squads for Scotland, Australia series despite fractured finger

Morgan was ruled out of his scheduled appearance for the Rest of the World against the West Indies in a Twenty20 fixture at Lord's on Thursday after chipping the end of his right ring finger.

AFP, May 30, 2018

London: England captain Eoin Morgan has been included in the ODI squad for matches against Scotland and Australia despite suffering a fractured finger.

File photo of Eoin Morgan. AFP

File photo of Eoin Morgan. AFP

Morgan was ruled out of his scheduled appearance for the Rest of the World against the West Indies in a Twenty20 fixture at Lord's on Thursday after chipping the end of his right ring finger.

Morgan's county Middlesex confirmed he suffered the injury when he was fielding during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Somerset on Sunday.

The batsman was set to captain the World XI in a game which is being held to raise funds for stadiums in Dominica and Anguilla damaged by hurricanes last year.

But while he won't be able to play in that match, Morgan — England's limited-overs skipper — will take charge on June 10 against Scotland and then in five matches against Australia.

The Irishman was named on Wednesday in a 13-man squad to travel to Edinburgh and then one of 14 against Australia in a series starting at The Oval on June 13.

Sam Billings will be included against Scotland to deputise for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, and seamer Tom Curran will bolster the squad by one when he is added to the ranks to face Australia.

This will be the first time England have played in Scotland since May 2014, when they defeated the hosts by 39 runs in Aberdeen.

England, currently number one in the ODI world rankings, defeated Australia 4-1 in a five-match series held in Australia in January.

England's 13-man squad for the ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali , Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England's 14-man squad for the five-match ODI series against Australia commencing on 13 June:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Updated Date: May 30, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Cricket #Edinburgh #England #England ODI Squad For Australia #England ODI Squad For Scotland #Eoin Morgan #Jonathan Bairstow #Jos Buttler #MIddlesex #Moeen Ali #Sam Billings #Scotland #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all