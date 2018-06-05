First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England call up pacer Jake Ball as cover for injured Chris Woakes in Australia ODI series squad

England called up Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball as cover for the injured Chris Woakes in their squad to face Australia in a five-match one-day series this month.

AFP, June 05, 2018

London: England called up Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball as cover for the injured Chris Woakes in their squad to face Australia in a five-match one-day series this month.

File image of England's Jake Ball. AP

File image of England's Jake Ball. AP

Woakes joined Ben Stokes on the sidelines through injury when he suffered a thigh strain in England's victory over Pakistan in the second Test.

Both will be unavailable to take on Scotland in Sunday's one-off one-day international and for the "first part" of the series against Australia.

Ball played the last of his 17 ODIs to date at Perth in January in the 4-1 series victory over Australia. He has taken 21 wickets, with a best of five for 51, but averages 45.28.

"Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball has been drafted into England's ODI squad for the Royal London series against Australia as cover for all-rounder Chris Woakes," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Woakes, who will be unavailable for the first part of the series with a right quad strain, joins Ben Stokes (left hamstring tear) on the injured list.

"Both players have commenced their injury rehab programmes and will be hoping to respond to treatment with the aim of featuring in the latter stages of the series."

England squad to play Australia in the five-match one-day international series:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Fixtures

13 June: 1st ODI, The Oval (1200 GMT)

16 June: 2nd ODI, Cardiff (1000 GMT)

19 June: 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge (1300 GMT)

21 June: 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street (1300 GMT)

25 June: 5th ODI, Old Trafford, (1000 GMT)

Note: Matches starting at 1000 GMT day games, others day/night

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Ben Stokes #Chris Woakes #Cricket #England #Jake Ball #Nottinghamshire #ODI Cricket #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all