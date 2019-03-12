England bowlers Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan equal career-best positions in ICC T20I rankings after good show against West Indies
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Tuesday equalled his career-best third place in the updated ICC T20I rankings for bowlers after England's comprehensive 3-0 series win over West Indies.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: Leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Tuesday equalled his career-best third place in the updated ICC T20I rankings for bowlers after England's comprehensive 3-0 series win over West Indies.
Rashid's five wickets in the series helped him gain two slots and cross the 700-point mark for the first time in his career.
File image of Adil Rashid. Reuters
Paceman Chris Jordan has also equalled his career-best 10th position after grabbing six wickets in the series, the first time he finds himself in the top 10 since September 2017, while pacer David Willey is at a career-best 11th position after finishing with six wickets.
Among their batsmen, Jonny Bairstow’s 117 runs in the series have seen him reach 55th place with a career-best points tally of 445. Sam Billings’s match-winning knock of 87 in the second T20I and an aggregate of 105 runs have lifted him 56 places to 84th position.
For the West Indies, left-hander Nicholas Pooran has gained 18 slots to reach 79th place among batsmen, while left-arm spinner Fabian Allen (up 33 places to 72nd) and left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell (up 15 places to 79th) are the notable gainers in the bowlers’ list.
In the ICC T20I team rankings, England have leapfrogged South Africa and Australia to reach the third position while West Indies remain in the seventh position despite losing three points.
In an upcoming series, South Africa have a chance to move up to 120 points if they win 3-0 against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka can gain as many as seven points if they are able to win by the same margin.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 18:30:28 IST
