England bowlers Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan equal career-best positions in ICC T20I rankings after good show against West Indies

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Tuesday equalled his career-best third place in the updated ICC T20I rankings for bowlers after England's comprehensive 3-0 series win over West Indies.

Asian News International, Mar 12, 2019 18:30:28 IST

Dubai: Leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Tuesday equalled his career-best third place in the updated ICC T20I rankings for bowlers after England's comprehensive 3-0 series win over West Indies.

Rashid's five wickets in the series helped him gain two slots and cross the 700-point mark for the first time in his career.

File image of Adil Rashid. Reuters

File image of Adil Rashid. Reuters

Paceman Chris Jordan has also equalled his career-best 10th position after grabbing six wickets in the series, the first time he finds himself in the top 10 since September 2017, while pacer David Willey is at a career-best 11th position after finishing with six wickets.

Among their batsmen, Jonny Bairstow’s 117 runs in the series have seen him reach 55th place with a career-best points tally of 445. Sam Billings’s match-winning knock of 87 in the second T20I and an aggregate of 105 runs have lifted him 56 places to 84th position.

For the West Indies, left-hander Nicholas Pooran has gained 18 slots to reach 79th place among batsmen, while left-arm spinner Fabian Allen (up 33 places to 72nd) and left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell (up 15 places to 79th) are the notable gainers in the bowlers’ list.

In the ICC T20I team rankings, England have leapfrogged South Africa and Australia to reach the third position while West Indies remain in the seventh position despite losing three points.

In an upcoming series, South Africa have a chance to move up to 120 points if they win 3-0 against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka can gain as many as seven points if they are able to win by the same margin.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 18:30:28 IST

Tags : Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Cricket, England, England Vs West Indies, SportsTracker, t20, West Indies, Windies

Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

