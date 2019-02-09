England batsman Ollie Pope says he does not mind copying Virat Kohli's style while playing
The 20-year-old Surrey batsman was in awe of Kohli's batting technique and said watching him, especially in the Nottingham Test where India beat England by a whopping 203 runs, was a treat to his eyes.
Ollie Pope is normally averse to copying any other cricketer's style, but the young England batsman Saturday admitted that India captain Virat Kohli is someone who he doesn't mind imitating.
The 20-year-old Surrey batsman was in awe of Kohli's batting technique and said watching him, especially in the Nottingham Test where India beat England by a whopping 203 runs, was a treat to his eyes.
File image of Ollie Pope. Image courtesy: Twitter @OPope32
"I usually don't try and copy other players, but one player I wouldn't mind is Kohli, to be honest," said Pope, who is currently on a tour to India with the England Lions.
"I think the way he (Kohli) played there (in Nottingham), it was awesome to play against him and see him first-hand. The way he stood outside his crease when he batted and tried to negotiate the swing. He was who I enjoyed watching and I learnt a lot from him," he added.
Kohli played superb knocks of 97 and 103 to help India register its lone Test win over England in the five-match series last year.
Pope made his Test debut against India at the age of 20 and batted at the crucial No 4 spot, and by his own admission the experience was "surreal".
"I sort of experienced the ups and the downs within two weeks of cricket, which has actually put me in good stead for the future. It doesn't really get bigger than that," Pope said.
"The Test series was a good way of me to understand what sort of a player I was. Mentally I felt I coped with all of that pretty well.
Updated Date:
Feb 09, 2019 21:45:43 IST
