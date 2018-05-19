England and Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance to take break from cricket for personal reasons
England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket for personal reasons, his county said on Friday
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|3
|
Kolkata
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|4
|
Mumbai
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|5
|
Bangalore
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|6
|
Rajasthan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
London: England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket for personal reasons, his county said on Friday.
File photo of Gary Ballance. Getty Images
“Captain Gary Ballance is set to miss several Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures after the Club, this week, granted him some time away from the game due to personal reasons,” Yorkshire said.
“We ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”
The 28-year-old, who has 23 test caps for England, missed Yorkshire’s most recent County Championship game against Surrey at the Oval, with Joe Root taking over the captaincy on that occasion.
Steven Patterson was named captain for Friday’s Royal London Cup opener against Durham at Chester-Le-Street.
Updated Date:
May 19, 2018
Also See
County Championship 2018: Essex's Peter Siddle shines with ball against Yorkshire as 22 wickets fall on opening day
Ireland vs Pakistan: Pacer Mohammad Amir's knee injury on Day 3 concerns visitors
Virat Kohli's county stint a timely move, but its effectiveness will only be measured by his performance in England Tests