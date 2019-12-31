- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In Bulandshahr, families wrecked by CAA violence pay UP administration 'damages', beg state to withdraw cases so they can avoid ignominy of court appearance
-
AAP takes to town hall meets to win Delhi voters, pits Kejriwal's conversational dialogue against Modi's monologue, Mann ki Baat
-
Nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC are noisy and chaotic but vital to furthering interests of constitutionalism
-
In Tamil cinema, the dominance of big superstars continues with the troika of Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith
-
The highs and lows of gaming in 2019 — from Control to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fallout 76
-
Australia bushfires: Thousands of tourists, residents trapped in coastal Mallacoota town; 4,000 people sheltering on beach, says fire commissioner
-
A decade in Indian writing: Jerry Pinto's fiction to Sampurna Chattarji’s poetry, notes on 10 years of reading
-
IOA withdraws threat to boycott 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games; CGF welcomes India's move
-
Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn refuses to be 'held hostage', confirms he is in Lebanon; denies fleeing justice in Japan
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
The England and Wales Cricket Board are “cautiously” backing a proposal that would mandate four-day World Test Championship matches from 2023.
Representational image. Twitter @ecb_cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee is set to discuss the issue next year as the global governing body and member boards look for ways of freeing up a crowded international calendar and reducing player workload.
Tests have been played over five days through most of their 140-year history and the biggest resistance to any change is likely to come from current and former players, many of whom consider the format the pinnacle of the game.
“We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport,” an ECB spokesperson told London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.
“We’re definite proponents of the four-day Test concept, but cautiously so, as we understand it’s an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of Test cricket.”
Four-day matches were given the green light by the ICC in 2017 but at the elite level have been mainly restricted to matches between the major powers and less established nations.
The administrators are also keen to reduce the time taken up by Test matches to free up more space in the schedules for lucrative shorter form matches.
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said last week that the board would “seriously consider” playing four-day Tests.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said he would first like to see the proposal before commenting.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 31, 2019 14:38:43 IST
Also See
Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts says Sourav Ganguly's idea of 'ODI Super Series' is innovative
Too early to comment on ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Three-time World Cup winner Laura Marsh announces retirement from international cricket