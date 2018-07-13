- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs SCO Bangladesh Women beat Scotland Women by 49 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 27 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs SCO - Jul 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW vs UGAW - Jul 14th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Jul 14th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs TBC - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6125
|125
|2
|India
|5668
|123
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Former England batsman James Taylor has been appointed as a national team selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.
File image of James Taylor. Reuters
Taylor will be part of a new selection panel which includes former batsman Ed Smith, who was appointed as a national selector in April, and team coach Trevor Bayliss. The 28-year-old Taylor played seven tests and 27 one-day internationals (ODI) for England but retired from professional cricket in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.
“He (James Taylor) can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection, as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England’s teams in all formats,” Smith told the cricket association’s website, adding, "I know that James wants to channel the dedication that shaped his playing career into the new challenge of Talent ID and selection.”
Taylor, who also played for Leicestershire from 2008 to 2011 and Nottinghamshire from 2012-16, expressed his delight at the appointment. “I’m thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up,” the right-handed batsman said.
England are currently playing India in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match test series.
