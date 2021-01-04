Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England all-rounder Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka

  • The Associated Press
  • January 4th, 2021
  • 19:14:25 IST

Hambantota:  England all-rounder Moeen Ali is self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, the national team said Monday, a day after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-Test tour.

Ali is due out of isolation on 13 January, the day before the first test starts in Galle.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ali tested positive after taking a test on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday.

File image of Moeen Ali. AFP

Pace bowler Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact and will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

The touring party will undergo testing for a second time on Tuesday and is set to train for the first time on Wednesday.

The second Test starts 22 January and is also in Galle.

Updated Date: January 04, 2021 19:14:25 IST

