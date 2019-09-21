England all-rounder Moeen Ali takes break from Test cricket after losing out on central contract for longest format
The 32-year-old all-rounder had lost his place in England’s World Cup-winning team before being dropped from the Test side after the defeat in the first Ashes Test
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs CHNW China Women beat South Korea Women by 81 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat Hong Kong Women by 2 wickets
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 62 runs
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 22nd, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Corporate tax cut signals govt's shift towards radical reform; move ranks topmost among steps taken to revive economy
-
Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax to 22%; govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr per year after levy cut, other relief measures
-
Thaw in Mamata Banerjee's relations with Centre likely linked to 2021 Bengal polls, fate of ex-Kolkata Police chief
-
Four new judges appointed to SC: Profiles of justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy
-
United States to send reinforcements to Gulf following drone attack on Saudi oil facilities
-
World Wrestling Championships 2019: Junior world champion Deepak Punia books 2020 Tokyo Olympics spot with quarter-finals win
-
The Stories in My Life: Amid changing times, a tale about a music teacher's commitment to perfection, by Alice Munro
-
A compassionate lens: Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy's photographs have a rare quality — empathy
-
Raj and DK on Amazon series The Family Man, casting Manoj Bajpayee as a 'relatable' spy and Go Goa Gone sequel
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has taken a break from Test cricket after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season following a dismal summer.
The 32-year-old off-spinner and left-handed batsman had lost his place in England’s World Cup-winning team before being dropped from the Test side after the defeat in the first Ashes Test.
File image of England's Moeen Ali. Reuters
“It’s just to get away from it a little bit. I feel like I want to enjoy my batting and this will give me a bit of a break,” Moeen told ESPNcricinfo. “I want to spend some time with my family.
“I’ve been playing for England for five years and it’s been quite tough. The intensity is obviously higher in test cricket so this is just to give me a break and then we will see what happens after that.
“I’m not ruling out playing test cricket in the future. I’ve had long chats and thought about it quite a lot. I just want to give myself a bit of time to refresh my batteries and see where it goes after that.”
Ali has played 60 tests, 101 one-dayers and 25 T20Is - scoring eight hundreds while taking 280 wickets across formats.
He has, however, retained his white-ball contract and is expected to be a key member for 50-over champion England’s World T20 campaign in Australia next year.
England’s director of cricket, Ashley Giles, supported Ali’s decision.
“For all the guys, not just Moeen, it’s been a really challenging summer,” Giles said. “A World Cup and an Ashes series back-to-back has had a massive effect on many of these guys psychologically, as much as physically.
“His experience in the first (Ashes) test wasn’t a great one, but that’s cricket. He’s has been a great servant for his team. And that’s why I encouraged him to leave that option open to come back.
“He might just need to go away and freshen up. But he’s been a really good servant for this team. And he’s still relatively young.”
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2019 14:48:27 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: England cricket team has had a successful year despite missing out on Ashes, says captain Joe Root
England speedster Jofra Archer earns central contract for Test, limited-overs cricket after stellar home season
James Anderson, Stuart Broad's days of spearheading England's fast bowling attack are over, feels Michael Vaughan