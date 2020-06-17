First Cricket
England all-rounder Moeen Ali included in 30-member training group ahead of Test series against West Indies

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from Test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

Reuters, Jun 17, 2020 21:42:09 IST

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from 23 June ahead of their first Test against the West Indies on 8 July, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters

He played the last of his 60 Tests in last year’s Ashes series opener against Australia.

The training group, which includes eight uncapped players, will take part in a three-day practice match on 1 July after which a squad will be named for the first Test, the ECB said in a statement.

“Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training,” National Selector Ed Smith said.

The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from 8 July, with the last two matches to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. All three matches will be played without fans present.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 21:42:09 IST

