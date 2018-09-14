First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 2nd ODI Sep 13, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has no sympathy for 'rude' Australian cricketers involved in ball-tampering scandal

England all-rounder Moeen Ali harbours no sympathy for the Australian cricketers implicated in the ball-tampering scandal, stating that the Australians have always been rude.

Reuters, September 14, 2018

Mebourne: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has no sympathy for Australia’s banned cricketers and finds the whole team “rude”, British media reported.

File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters

File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters

Australian cricket was thrown into turmoil earlier this year when captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned after a ball-tampering scandal during a test in South Africa. Much of the cricketing world reacted with a mix of anger and schadenfreude, with media pundits and former players suggesting Australia had brought themselves undone with the aggressive way they played the game.

“Everyone you speak to ... they are the only team I’ve played against my whole life that I’ve actually disliked,” Moeen told The Times newspaper. “Not because it's Australia and they are the old enemy but because of the way they carry on and (their) disrespect of people and players,” Moeen added.

Moeen, who had a terrible 2017/18 Ashes in Australia but returned to form to help England beat India 4-1 in the recent test series, said he felt no sympathy for Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

“I’m someone who generally feels sorry for people when things go wrong but its difficult to feel sorry for them,” he said, adding, "the first game I ever played against them, in Sydney, just before the 2015 World Cup, they were not just going hard at you, they were almost abusing you."

“That was the first time it hit me. I gave them the benefit of the doubt, but the more I played against them they were just as bad, the Ashes here (in 2015) they were worse, actually. Not intimidating, just rude,” said the England all-rounder.

Australia’s series against South Africa was also blighted with heated moments between the players, with one altercation between Warner and Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock spilling over off the field.

The ball-tampering scandal was also seen as a watershed for the sport in Australia, however, with national governing body Cricket Australia announcing a root-and-branch review and ordering a charter governing player behaviour.

Tim Paine, who replaced Smith as test captain, said the furore had been cathartic and would allow them to change their approach and team culture. Paine, however, added it would not diminish their desire to play the game hard.

New coach Justin Langer, who leads the team on his first test tour later this month against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, also said he felt there was a place for for on-field banter, or sledging.

“We’ve always played hard, some of the best banter is amongst each other to try to get the opposition thinking of other things,” he said in May, adding, "I think we modify our behaviours a bit so it’s not angry, or over-aggressive, but it’s aggressive in the mindset we play with the bat and ball.”

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018

Tags : Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, David Warner, India Tour Of England, India Vs England, Justin Langer, Moeen Ali, Quinton De Kock, Steve Smith

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all