First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 3 Feb 15, 2019
OMA Vs NED
Netherlands beat Oman by 8 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
BAN in NZ Feb 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 17, 2019
IRE vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali calls for stump microphone volume to be turned up to curb sledging

England all-rounder Moeen Ali differs with coach Trevor Bayliss and believes turning up the stump microphones could curb sledging in cricket.

Reuters, Feb 15, 2019 15:10:44 IST

London: England all-rounder Moeen Ali differs with coach Trevor Bayliss and believes turning up the stump microphones could curb sledging in cricket.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was banned for four one-day internationals on Wednesday after found guilty of ‘personal abuse’ aimed at England skipper Joe Root in the St Lucia Test.

File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters

File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters

It follows a similar four-match ban on Sarfraz Ahmed after stump microphones caught the Pakistan captain’s on-field rant at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during a one-dayer in Durban last month.

“It’s time for people to behave themselves,” Moeen said before flying to West Indies for the five-match ODI series beginning at Bridgetown on Wednesday.

“Turn the stump mics up. Why turn them down? So people can swear? There is no reason to get personal.

“... it’s the way society is: things come out of people’s mouths. You’re not going to get away with it now. You have to be careful.”

The 31-year-old’s view contrasts that of Bayliss who advocates turning down the microphones to protect players.

“I’ve said it once before, no I’m not in favour of it and I’m not going to change my mind,” Bayliss said before Gabriel’s ban was announced.

“I think (stump mics) should be down. I know there are people who think the opposite and think it is good for the game but sometimes in the heat of battle things are said, when guys given a bit of time to sit down and think about it would give themselves a bit of a kick up the backside.”

Moeen, who in his autobiography claimed being called ‘Osama’ by an unidentified Australia player during the 2015 Ashes series, said turning up the microphones could also catch harmless, entertaining banter between players.

“Imagine all the legendary old stories, if we had them recorded,” Moeen said.

“We can do the same now. It doesn’t have to be swearing. Keep it funny. We want people to be attracted to the game. There’s brilliant ways to sledge.”

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 15:10:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Shannon Gabriel, Sledging, Sledging In Cricket, SportsTracker, Trevor Bayliss, West Indies, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all