England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch first Test, venue and other details

Preview: New Zealand is somewhat infamous for signing up for shorter series. But with a longer campaign at hand, Kane Williamson is surely looking forward to the challenge of a three-Test series against England that starts on Thursday, 2 June.

The economics of the game mean although New Zealand are the reigning world Test champions, they are rarely involved in anything more than a two-match campaign, even when they are at home as a result of having one of the smaller populations among leading cricket countries.

Indeed the last time New Zealand were involved in anything more than a two-Test series was when they suffered a 3-0 defeat in Australia in 2019/20.

But last year New Zealand hit the ground running to win a two-match campaign away to England 1-0 before, just over a week later, they defeated India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton.

New Zealand face an England team that are at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, having won just one of their last 17 matches at this level.

England, however, have recalled James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their two most successful Test bowlers of all time, for this match.

Even though Anderson has taken 640 Test wickets and Broad 537, the pair were both controversially omitted from England's series loss in the West Indies earlier this year.

When is the ENG vs NZ first Test scheduled to take place?

The match will start at 3.30 pm (IST).

What's the match venue?

The match will be played at the Lord's in England.

Where to watch the match?

The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony 1 and Sony 1 HD. Digital live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

With AFP inputs

