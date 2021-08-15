Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

18/0 (8.4 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

391/10 (128.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 391/10 (128.0 ov) - R/R 3.05
18/0 (8.4 ov) - R/R 2.08

Play In Progress

India trail by 9 runs

Rohit Sharma - 12

KL Rahul - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 5 28 0 0
Rohit Sharma Batting 12 25 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 4.4 2 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

18 (18) R/R: 2.03

Rohit Sharma 12(25)
KL Rahul 5(28)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma off to steady start in second essay

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma off to steady start in second essay

16:07 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 17/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Rohit Sharma 12)

Mark Wood continues. It's a maiden over, as Wood alternates between short and good length balls to Rohit Sharma.

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 17/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Rohit Sharma 12)

No change from the other end as Anderson continues his spell. There's an appeal for LBW against Rahul. Root and Co opt for a review after a brief conference among the players. The ball is full and pitches outside off, but the wickets, clipping leg stump, remains umpire's call. No wicket but England retain the review. Two runs off the over. India trail by 10 runs.

Full Scorecard
15:58 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 15/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Rohit Sharma 12)

First change of bowling early on, as Mark Wood comes in. Rohit finds wide of mid-on for a boundary off the fourth ball. Six runs off the over. The deficit in the second innings is just 12 runs.

Full Scorecard
15:56 (IST)

Earlier today at the Home of Cricket

Full Scorecard
15:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Well-timed shot from Rohit to guide the ball past towards long-on. Picked the angled balll from Wood accurately 

Full Scorecard
15:54 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 9/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 7)

Anderson is back. There's an appeal for caught behind against Rahul in the final ball, but it might have been the pad instead.  Maiden over.

Full Scorecard
15:50 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 9/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 7)

Robinson continues, with Rohit facing him. Brilliantly driven shot from Rohit between cover and point but is unable to find a boundary in that penultimate ball of the over, only a couple of runs on offer in that ball. But, he follows it up with another well-driven shot, this time the ball racing to the long-off fence for the first boundary of the day. Seven off the over.

Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)
four

FOUR! Straight and down to long-off as Rohit gives India's first boundary of the innings. It's the first boundary of the day as well. 

Full Scorecard
15:44 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 1)

Anderson continues. He begins with a back of length ball, but then unleashes two good length ones. Appeal from the hosts for an LBW against Rahull, but umpire's not interested. Well, there was a clear inside edge in that. Another maiden. 

Full Scorecard
15:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 1)

Ollie Robinson continues from the other end.  Robinson goes slanting down the leg first up, and Rohit aims for the glance but eventually misses. Good fresh start from Robinson as he earns a maiden over.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Mark Wood continues. It's a maiden over, as Wood alternates between short and good length balls to Rohit Sharma.

Day 3 report: England captain Joe Root's commanding 180 not out, his second successive Test hundred and fifth this year, guided the hosts into a slender first-innings lead against India at Lord's on Saturday.

Root hardly erred during a near nine-hour stay at the crease in the second Test that was the cornerstone of England's 391 -- 27 runs ahead of an India first-innings 364 where KL Rahul made 129 and fellow opener Rohit Sharma 83.

The England skipper faced 321 balls, with 18 fours, before James Anderson was bowled by Mohammed Shami off the last ball of the third day's play.

Root, with innings of 64 and 109, had been the only England batsman to pass fifty in last week's rain-marred drawn first Test of this five-match series at Trent Bridge.

On Saturday, however, he was ably assisted in a fourth-wicket partnership of 121 by Jonny Bairstow until his Yorkshire team-mate gave his innings away on 57.

"Obviously, Joe will be feeling pretty good," said Bairstow. "What a day for him. To pass 9,000 (Test) runs and score 180 not out at the 'home of cricket' is an amazing achievement. I've run out of superlatives, to be honest."

- 'Fire in our bellies' -
England great Anderson, who took 5-62 in India's first innings, was repeatedly peppered by short balls before his dismissal and appeared to share some heated words with Virat Kohli, the tourists' captain, when they walked off.

"We can come with fire in our bellies tomorrow," said Bairstow. "When Jimmy Anderson comes to bowl on Sunday, he'll be ready."

England resumed on 119-3, a deficit of 245, and were again left looking to star batsman Root, 48 not out overnight.

At 23-2, Root had walked in to bat with England having lost their second wicket before reaching 50 for the 15th time in 19 Test innings this year.

Mohammed Siraj had done the damage, removing Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed, out for a first-ball nought, with successive deliveries on his way to 4-94 in 30 overs.

Root, however, square-drove Siraj for a stylish four to complete an 82-ball fifty.

Bairstow, six not out overnight, struck commanding straight-driven fours off Shami and Siraj en route to a 90-ball fifty.

England were 216-3 at lunch, having not lost a wicket in the morning session.

But just before the new ball, Bairstow carelessly fell into an obvious hooking trap, gloving an attempted pull off a short ball from Siraj to Kohli in the slips.

Siraj marked all his wickets with a finger to the lips gesture he insisted was not aimed at the departing batsmen.

"The celebration is for the haters who said a lot about me: that I can't do this, I can't do that," said Siraj, 27, playing in just his seventh Test. "So I wanted to show them only with the ball and that is the reason for this celebration."

Root's quick single off Jasprit Bumrah rook him to a 200-ball hundred, his fourth in Tests at Lord's.

This was Root's fifth Test century this year, with scores of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka and 218 against India in Chennai preceding last week's effort in Nottingham.

His 22nd Test hundred also saw Root equal Walter Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, Geoffrey Boycott and Ian Bell, with only Kevin Pietersen (23) and Alastair Cook (33) having scored more Test centuries for England.

It was an all the more creditable innings given the ongoing strains imposed by Covid-19, with Root having to cope with the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes, due to mental health issues, and fast bowler Jofra Archer, ruled out for the year with an elbow injury.

Recalled paceman Ishant Sharma checked England's progress with three middle-order wickets, bowling Jos Buttler with an excellent inswinger before Moeen Ali and Sam Curran were caught in the slips off successive deliveries during a return of 3-69 in 24 overs.

No 11 Anderson was hit on the helmet by a Bumrah bouncer during an over featuring four no-balls.

Root then hit two successive fours off Siraj — an audacious reverse ramp over the cordon followed by a slog past deep square leg capping his 11th Test innings of over 150 as the 30-year-old Root became only the second England batsman, after Cook, to pass 9,000 Test runs.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 15, 2021 16:08:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off with England 25/0 at stumps on Day 2
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off with England 25/0 at stumps on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: A dot to start the over from Siraj against Sibley. Oh dear! It’s started raining again and the covers are back on.

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Anderson will complete his over. Bowls a sharp inswinger off the second which leaves Rahul in two minds. The batter ultimately lets it go. Oh, the umbrellas are out and the covers are on once again. It is pouring once again.

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Right, 152 needed on the final day. India eyeing a victory but they’ll hope that rain doesn’t play spoilsport. Joe Root’s century was the highlight of the day and helped England reach as far as they did with the bat. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has roared back to form, a four-wicket haul in the first innings was followed by a five-for in the second essay. Encouraging signs for India as far as the series is concerned. The other pacers assisted Bumrah well. The day belonged to India. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from the final day of the first Test. Goodbye!