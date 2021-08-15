ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma off to steady start in second essay

After 8 overs,India 17/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Rohit Sharma 12)
Mark Wood continues. It's a maiden over, as Wood alternates between short and good length balls to Rohit Sharma.
|India
|England
|364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89
|391/10 (128.0 ov) - R/R 3.05
|18/0 (8.4 ov) - R/R 2.08
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|Batting
|5
|28
|0
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|Batting
|12
|25
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|James Anderson
|4.4
|2
|5
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
18 (18) R/R: 2.03
Rohit Sharma 12(25)
KL Rahul 5(28)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
After 7 overs,India 17/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Rohit Sharma 12)
No change from the other end as Anderson continues his spell. There's an appeal for LBW against Rahul. Root and Co opt for a review after a brief conference among the players. The ball is full and pitches outside off, but the wickets, clipping leg stump, remains umpire's call. No wicket but England retain the review. Two runs off the over. India trail by 10 runs.
After 6 overs,India 15/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Rohit Sharma 12)
First change of bowling early on, as Mark Wood comes in. Rohit finds wide of mid-on for a boundary off the fourth ball. Six runs off the over. The deficit in the second innings is just 12 runs.
Earlier today at the Home of Cricket
🔔 A pleasure to welcome @Deepti_Sharma06 to ring the five-minute bell at Lord's this morning.#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0ze3UzH5DK— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 15, 2021
FOUR! Well-timed shot from Rohit to guide the ball past towards long-on. Picked the angled balll from Wood accurately
After 5 overs,India 9/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 7)
Anderson is back. There's an appeal for caught behind against Rahul in the final ball, but it might have been the pad instead. Maiden over.
After 4 overs,India 9/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 7)
Robinson continues, with Rohit facing him. Brilliantly driven shot from Rohit between cover and point but is unable to find a boundary in that penultimate ball of the over, only a couple of runs on offer in that ball. But, he follows it up with another well-driven shot, this time the ball racing to the long-off fence for the first boundary of the day. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Straight and down to long-off as Rohit gives India's first boundary of the innings. It's the first boundary of the day as well.
After 3 overs,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 1)
Anderson continues. He begins with a back of length ball, but then unleashes two good length ones. Appeal from the hosts for an LBW against Rahull, but umpire's not interested. Well, there was a clear inside edge in that. Another maiden.
After 2 overs,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Rohit Sharma 1)
Ollie Robinson continues from the other end. Robinson goes slanting down the leg first up, and Rohit aims for the glance but eventually misses. Good fresh start from Robinson as he earns a maiden over.
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Mark Wood continues. It's a maiden over, as Wood alternates between short and good length balls to Rohit Sharma.
Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:
When will the second India vs England Test be played?
The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.
Where will the second India vs England Test be played?
The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.
What time will the second India vs England Test begin?
The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.
How can I watch the India vs England Test match?
You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.
