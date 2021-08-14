ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Joe Root scores half-century, hosts surpass 150

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: First bowling change of the morning as Bumrah replaces Shami from the Nursery End, though he’s off to a poor start by conceding four byes down the leg side. Root collects a single three balls later to move to 60 and bring up the half-century stand with Bairstow. Lovely delivery to JB in the fifth as the ball narrowly misses the outside edge while nipping away late. Five from JB’s first over of the day.

Day 2 report: England captain Joe Root's latest rescue mission with the bat could not prevent India maintaining their grip on the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

The hosts were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364.

But amid yet another top-order collapse, star batsman Root was 48 not out.

England's position could have been worse after India resumed on 276-3 but pace-bowling great James Anderson kept the tourists in check with 5-62.

"India probably still have the edge but if we can get a couple of big partnerships that gets us right back in the game," said Anderson.

Root had come in with England struggling at 23-2 after paceman Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in successive deliveries -- with the recalled Haseeb Hameed out for a golden duck.

Rory Burns and Root repaired some of that damage in a third-wicket partnership of 85 before the left-handed opener was lbw for 49 to Mohammed Shami.

"Joe's been amazing throughout his career and the stats in the last 12 months, with the pandemic and everything, it's been superhuman," said Anderson.

The second ball after tea saw Dom Sibley, on 11, tamely chip Siraj to midwicket -- a repeat of the struggling opener's careless first-innings dismissal during last week's rain-marred drawn first Test in Nottingham.

His exit brought in Hameed, playing his first Test since the last of his three previous caps, all in India five years ago.

But 24-year-old Hameed's long wait for a home debut Test innings ended first ball, bowled playing down the wrong line to Siraj.

England were 23-2 -- the 15th time in their 19 Test innings this year they had lost their second wicket before reaching 50.

That left Root, the lone England batsman to pass fifty at Trent Bridge with scores of 64 and 109, facing a familiar repair job.

Root blocked the hat-trick ball and a square-cut four off Ishant Sharma that took him to 14 saw him surpass Graham Gooch's tally of 8,900 Test runs to go second behind Alastair Cook (12,472) in England's all-time list.

Earlier, Anderson took his 31st five-wicket haul in 164 Tests and seventh at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP