England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

159/3 (55.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 159/3 (55.0 ov) - R/R 2.89

Play In Progress

England trail by 205 runs

Jonny Bairstow - 29

Joe Root (C) - 18

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Joe Root (C) Batting 61 109 7 0
Jonny Bairstow Batting 29 43 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 10 3 24 0
Ravindra Jadeja 4.6 1 7 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 108/3 (41.2)

51 (51) R/R: 3.73

Joe Root (C) 18(39)

Rory Burns 49(136) S.R (36.02)

lbw b Mohammed Shami
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Joe Root scores half-century, hosts surpass 150

16:12 (IST)

After 54 overs,England 158/3 ( Joe Root (C) 60 , Jonny Bairstow 29)

First bowling change of the morning as Bumrah replaces Shami from the Nursery End, though he’s off to a poor start by conceding four byes down the leg side. Root collects a single three balls later to move to 60 and bring up the half-century stand with Bairstow. Lovely delivery to JB in the fifth as the ball narrowly misses the outside edge while nipping away late. Five from JB’s first over of the day.

Full Scorecard
16:10 (IST)
fifty

Fifty partnership up between Root and Bairstow for the fourth wicket, the pair consuming 74 balls along the way. Root brings up the milestone with a single through the leg side as he moves to 60. Bairstow, meanwhile, has contributed 29 of the 50 runs so far. ENG 158/3

Full Scorecard
16:08 (IST)

After 53 overs,England 153/3 ( Joe Root (C) 59 , Jonny Bairstow 29)

Root works a length delivery through square leg for a single off the fourth delivery. Silly mid on in place by the time Bairstow’s on strike. Tidy one from Siraj with just one coming off it.

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)

After 52 overs,England 152/3 ( Joe Root (C) 58 , Jonny Bairstow 29)

Well-timed pull by Bairstow off a back-of-length delivery from Shami at the start of this over, but there’s protection in the deep that restricts him to a single. Four dots follow, with Root keeping the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two from Shami’s 12th over. Meanwhile there’s bright sunshine at the Lord’s today and the conditions appear tailor-made for batsmen.

Full Scorecard
15:59 (IST)

After 51 overs,England 150/3 ( Joe Root (C) 57 , Jonny Bairstow 28)

Bairstow continues to attack as he drives the ball through the vacant mid off region in the third delivery to collect his fifth four, before collecting a single next ball to bring up the 150 for England. India will hope to stem the flow of runs for the hosts by breaking the partnership. 

Full Scorecard
15:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Bairstow continues to deal in boundaries, this time a lovely drive through the vacant mid off region. ENG 149/3

Full Scorecard
15:55 (IST)

After 50 overs,England 144/3 ( Joe Root (C) 56 , Jonny Bairstow 23)

Shami appeals for LBW against Bairstow in the second delivery, but the ball’s hit him fairly high on the pad, and as a result the Indians don’t persist with their appeal. Back-to-back fours for Bairstow as he steers the ball through the gap between gully and the slip cordon off the third, followed by a lovely straight drive off the fourth. Bit of delay before the final delivery is bowled due to Bairstow having some issues with some movement near the sight screen. Eight from the over. The partnership between the two, meanwhile, has swelled to 36 and is starting to look threatening for the Indians.

Full Scorecard
15:51 (IST)
four

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Bairstow off Shami, this time going for a crisp straight drive that sends the ball scurrying away to the long on fence. ENG 144/3

Full Scorecard
15:51 (IST)
four

FOUR! Quite a few boundaries have come England's way this morning. Bairstow steers this through the gap between the slip cordon and gully, the fielders hardly in the ball's range. ENG 140/3

Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

After 49 overs,England 136/3 ( Joe Root (C) 56 , Jonny Bairstow 15)

Root starts off with a drive down the ground that’s intercepted at mid on. Three runs for him in the next delivery as he drives a full delivery through midwicket, with Bumrah cutting off the boundary in the deep. Single to Bairstow off a flick in the third delivery. Root remains defensive in the remainder of the over.

Full Scorecard
16:10 (IST)

15:38 (IST)

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: First bowling change of the morning as Bumrah replaces Shami from the Nursery End, though he’s off to a poor start by conceding four byes down the leg side. Root collects a single three balls later to move to 60 and bring up the half-century stand with Bairstow. Lovely delivery to JB in the fifth as the ball narrowly misses the outside edge while nipping away late. Five from JB’s first over of the day.

 Day 2 report: England captain Joe Root's latest rescue mission with the bat could not prevent India maintaining their grip on the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

 

The hosts were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364.

But amid yet another top-order collapse, star batsman Root was 48 not out.

England's position could have been worse after India resumed on 276-3 but pace-bowling great James Anderson kept the tourists in check with 5-62.

"India probably still have the edge but if we can get a couple of big partnerships that gets us right back in the game," said Anderson.

Root had come in with England struggling at 23-2 after paceman Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in successive deliveries -- with the recalled Haseeb Hameed out for a golden duck.

Rory Burns and Root repaired some of that damage in a third-wicket partnership of 85 before the left-handed opener was lbw for 49 to Mohammed Shami.

"Joe's been amazing throughout his career and the stats in the last 12 months, with the pandemic and everything, it's been superhuman," said Anderson.

The second ball after tea saw Dom Sibley, on 11, tamely chip Siraj to midwicket -- a repeat of the struggling opener's careless first-innings dismissal during last week's rain-marred drawn first Test in Nottingham.

His exit brought in Hameed, playing his first Test since the last of his three previous caps, all in India five years ago.

But 24-year-old Hameed's long wait for a home debut Test innings ended first ball, bowled playing down the wrong line to Siraj.

England were 23-2 -- the 15th time in their 19 Test innings this year they had lost their second wicket before reaching 50.

That left Root, the lone England batsman to pass fifty at Trent Bridge with scores of 64 and 109, facing a familiar repair job.

Root blocked the hat-trick ball and a square-cut four off Ishant Sharma that took him to 14 saw him surpass Graham Gooch's tally of 8,900 Test runs to go second behind Alastair Cook (12,472) in England's all-time list.

Earlier, Anderson took his 31st five-wicket haul in 164 Tests and seventh at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 14, 2021 16:13:27 IST

Tags:

