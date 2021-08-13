Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

276/3 (90.0 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
276/3 (90.0 ov) - R/R 3.07

Stumps

KL Rahul - 8

Ajinkya Rahane - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 127 248 12 1
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 1 22 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ollie Robinson 23 7 47 1
Sam Curran 18 1 58 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 267/3 (84.4)

9 (9) R/R: 1.68

KL Rahul 8(10)

Virat Kohli (C) 42(103) S.R (40.77)

c Joe Root b Ollie Robinson
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Rahul, Rahane aim for imposing first innings total

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Rahul, Rahane aim for imposing first innings total

15:20 (IST)

Best I've seen KL bat: Rohit

Rohit Sharma heaped praise on fellow India opener KL Rahul after the latter became the latest to get his name included on the Lord's honours board with an unbeaten 127. "It was probably the best I have seen KL bat and he was in control from ball one till we finished the day today," Rohit told reporters after the day's play.

Read the full story here

Full Scorecard
15:10 (IST)

How Rahul was welcomed back to the dressing room yesterday. Quality behind-the-scenes stuff

Full Scorecard
15:01 (IST)

England pacer Ollie Robinson got rid of India skipper Virat Kohli late on day one in the second Test, calling the prized wicket the biggest of his fledgling career.

Fresh from his maiden five-wicket haul in the opening Test at Trent Bridge, Robinson removed Kohli (42) who edged it to Joe Root at first slip after the second new ball was taken.

"Virat is probably my biggest wicket to date, so I was happy with that. It was a huge moment. The plan for him was always to bowl the fourth-fifth stump line, back of a length. Luckily the plan worked," said Robinson. 

Here's more on that. 

Full Scorecard
14:53 (IST)

Still, odd as it may be, Rohit's knock of 83 — his highest overseas Test score so far — and the manner in which he collected those runs deserve a closer look and analysis. It's the closest he has ever got to being the Test batsman that he could be. His opening partnership of 126 with Rahul has India firmly in the driving seat in the second Test.

Rohit is a batting giant in ODIs and T20Is. But there are many who have accumulated a bucketload of runs at the international stage, only a few have got them in the manner Rohit does. Risk-free aggression, elegant strokes, perfect timing, and big shots in death have been the hallmark of his batting in limited-overs cricket.

Check out Ujwal Singh's analysis of Rohit Sharma's knock. 

Full Scorecard
14:43 (IST)

 KL Rahul scored his sixth Test century as India responded to being put into bat in challenging conditions at Lord's by compiling 276-3 on Day 1 of the second Test against England on Thursday.

Having seen fellow opener Rohit Sharma (83) just fail to reach three figures, Rahul got there by virtue of a circumspect and gritty knock to put himself on the Honours Board at the Home of Cricket.

He ended the day on 127 not out to complete a dominant day for India, who lost captain Virat Kohli for 42 late in the final session.

Click here to read the Day 1 report 

Full Scorecard
14:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day 2 action of the second Test between England and India. 

The visitors are in a strong position after ending the opening day at 276/3. KL Rahul and Rohti Sharma shared a 126-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit was dismissed for 83 but Rahul went on to breach the three figure mark. He remained unbeaten at 127 when stumps were called.

With Ajinkya Rahane in the middle, India will aim to go past the 400-run mark in their first innings. 

Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from Day 2 at Lord's.   

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: With KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle, India will aim to go past the 400-run mark in their first innings.

Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma said he had never seen KL Rahul bat better after his opening partner's unbeaten century left India well-placed on 276-3 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Rahul was initially outshone by Rohit, who made 83 in their fine stand of 126 -- the first century partnership by an overseas opening pair in a Test in England since 2016, when Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva also achieved the feat at Lord's.

It was also India's first century opening partnership in a Test outside Asia since 2010.

But, while patient in defence, Rahul was still 127 not out at the close, having batted for more than six-and-a-half hours.

"It was probably the best I have seen KL bat," Rahul told reporters.

"He was very much in control from ball one. He was very clear with his plans. I thought today was his day and he really made it count."

Together with India captain Virat Kohli, Rahul also shared a third wicket stand of 117 before the star batsman was undone by the new ball, falling for 42 after edging Ollie Robinson to opposing captain Joe Root at first slip.

"To be fair, they played well so to get the wicket of Kohli at the end was huge and gives us a bit of momentum for the morning," said Robinson.

Earlier, Rahul drove Mark Wood through the covers for four to go to 98 before a late cut boundary off the fast bowler – the ninth four of his innings – saw him to a 212-ball hundred that also included a six against recalled spinner Moeen Ali, one of three changes to England's XI.

His sixth century in 38 Tests, and third against England, came after Rahul's 84 in last week's rain-marred drawn opener in Nottingham.

The first of a five-match series saw the 29-year-old Rahul make his return to Test cricket following a near two-year absence after Mayank Agarwal was hit in the head batting in the Trent Bridge nets.

Once again, Rahul demonstrated resolute skill beneath overcast skies and on a green-tinged pitch that appeared to favour England's, albeit the hosts were without all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, as well as fast bowler Jofra Archer.

It was no surprise when Root, the only England batsman to pass fifty at Trent Bridge with innings of 64 and 109, decided to field first after winning the toss.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and England:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Updated Date: August 13, 2021 14:29:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: KL Rahul says Jasprit Bumrah’s nine-wicket haul not a ‘comeback’ but a reminder of his No 1 status
First Cricket News

India vs England: KL Rahul says Jasprit Bumrah’s nine-wicket haul not a ‘comeback’ but a reminder of his No 1 status

Bumrah endured a below-par WTC final against New Zealand and was also not effective when he played a couple of Tests against England in India on unhelpful tracks.

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off with England 25/0 at stumps on Day 2
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off with England 25/0 at stumps on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: A dot to start the over from Siraj against Sibley. Oh dear! It’s started raining again and the covers are back on.

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Anderson will complete his over. Bowls a sharp inswinger off the second which leaves Rahul in two minds. The batter ultimately lets it go. Oh, the umbrellas are out and the covers are on once again. It is pouring once again.