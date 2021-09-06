REVIEW AND NOT OUT!
India take a review after Malan was hit on the back-pad trying to pad away a Jadeja delivery. Impact was outside off but Malan didn't offer any shot. It's umpires call on review.
|India
|England
|191/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 3.11
|290/10 (84.0 ov) - R/R 3.45
|466/10 (148.2 ov) - R/R 3.14
|119/1 (52.1 ov) - R/R 2.28
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Haseeb Hameed
|Batting
|59
|160
|6
|0
|Dawid Malan
|Batting
|5
|32
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravindra Jadeja
|19
|6
|38
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|6.1
|0
|24
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 100/1 (40.4)
|
19 (19) R/R: 1.6
Dawid Malan 5(32)
Haseeb Hameed 12(39)
|
Rory Burns 50(125) S.R (40)
c Rishabh Pant b Shardul Thakur
REVIEW AND NOT OUT!
India take a review after Malan was hit on the back-pad trying to pad away a Jadeja delivery. Impact was outside off but Malan didn't offer any shot. It's umpires call on review.
After 51 overs,England 119/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 59 , Dawid Malan 5)
Maiden over for Thakur. The line was in the usual outside off channel and Hameed played out the balls safely. Fielding change for him. Short mid-wicket is now at short cover. There's also a slip in place.
After 50 overs,England 119/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 59 , Dawid Malan 5)
Jadeja to Malan. The first ball is driven to extra cover for a single. Another no ball from Jadeja. A flashy drive for Hameed is cut off in the circle. He gets off the mark with a push to the wide of mid-off. On the last ball, Jadeja crashes into Hameed trying to cut a single. Malan comes down and then returns to his crease. A direct hit but Malan was safe. Three from the over.
After 49 overs,England 116/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 58 , Dawid Malan 4)
Thakur continues. Hameed has so far played risk-free cricket but had a momentary lapse of concentration in the last over. England would want him to continue the good work. Just two from this over as Hameed plays a flick to square leg.
After 48 overs,England 114/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 56 , Dawid Malan 4)
Jadeja to Malan. Two dot balls and then the left-hander comes out of the crease for a gentle flick to the wide of mid-on for a single. Four fielders have been placed around Malan. Dot ball to Hameed followed by a costly drop from Siraj. Hameed wanted to slog it over the circle but could only manage to hit it to the mid-on fielder but Siraj messes it up and ends up injuring himself. Big drop this. Jadeja finishes the over with a dot after bowling a no ball.
DROPPED! Siraj puts down Hameed's catch at mid-on. Hameed surprises with a slog, didn't get a lot of power behind it but Siraj fails to hold on to the catch and in the process has injured himself.
After 47 overs, ENG 111/1
Thakur continues after the drinks break. Some away shape on the first ball as Hameed guides it to the third man for a single. Malan gets beaten on length ball after this leading to an appeal for caught behind but there was no edge. Two dot balls and then single for Malan with a cut to deep backward point. Dot ball to end the over.
After 46 overs,England 109/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 54 , Dawid Malan 2)
Jadeja to Malan. First ball, Malan strides forward and defends. Second ball, he is beaten and there's an lBW appeal, however, it was going down leg. He also tried to play a backfoot cut but the ball got big on him and came back in sharply after pitching in the rough. It's a maiden.
After 45 overs,England 109/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 54 , Dawid Malan 2)
Thakur begins with a dot ball. Hameed collects a single on the second ball with a cut to the third man. Malan gets off the strike with a nudge to the fine leg. Another single for Hameed at the third man area. Malan defends one ball and takes a single on the last one. Four from the over.
After 44 overs,England 105/1 ( Haseeb Hameed 52 , Dawid Malan 0)
Jadeja continues. The spinner is bowling outside leg to Hameed, trying to use the rough. Hameed strides forwards and blocks out the first three balls before taking a single. Malan defends the next two balls. There's a silly point and a forward short leg in place.
FIFTY! Hameed takes three runs to mid-wicket and completes his half-century. Fighting innings this form the youngster.
Wicket!
Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur 50(125)
Brilliant delivery by Thakur to dismiss Burns. Out of nowhere, he gets the ball to hold its line. The ball was angeled into Burns from round the wicket but held its line to take the edge to Pant. Indians are celebrating wildly.
FIFTY! Burns brings up his half-century with two runs to square leg. A fifty on home ground. Brilliant.
Day 4 report: Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed held firm on Sunday to give England hope of a record-breaking win in the fourth Test against India at the Oval.
England were 77-0 at the close of the fourth day, needing a further 291 runs to reach a daunting target of 368 after India had piled up 466 in their second innings, with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur sharing a stand of exactly 100.
But left-hander Burns was 31 not out on his Surrey home ground and fellow opener Hameed 43 not out to set up a tantalising finish, with this five-match series already intriguingly poised at 1-1.
India have again omitted off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, a bowler with 413 Test wickets to his credit but yet to feature this series, on an Oval pitch renowned for taking turn late in the game.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled tidily but without success in a spell of 0-28 in 13 overs.
"It's poised to be an excellent game, I thought the boys batted excellently tonight," England all-rounder Moeen Ali told Sky Sports. "Jadeja is going to be the biggest threat."
Meanwhile India batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters: "Jadeja will play a massive role tomorrow...He's bowled really well today, with a lot of control and did create opportunities. Tomorrow, with a little bit of luck, I think those opportunities will turn into wickets."
And the odds are still in the tourists' favour.
The most England have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test is 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.
But Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century saw England to that thrilling one-wicket win two years ago, is not playing in this series while the all-rounder takes a mental health break from all cricket.
When India captain Virat Kohli was caught at slip off spinner Moeen for 44 - his 21st successive Test innings without a hundred -- India had a healthy but not unassailable lead of 213 runs.
Pant (50) and Thakur (60), however, shared a partnership of 100 in just 155 balls.
For Thakur, fit following a hamstring injury that had kept him out since the drawn first Test in Nottingham, it was his second fifty of the match following his 57 in India's first-innings 191.
Even James Anderson, Test cricket's most successful fast bowler, was made to look every one of his 39 years when Thakur hoisted him through deep midwicket, with the ball no longer deviating in the air or off the pitch.
England's plight was summed up when, with India 376-6, Pant was sent back by Thakur after going for a needlessly risky single on 37 only for Moeen to miss with a shy at the stumps from midwicket while Hameed, who fumbled the return, also failed to run him out.
Thakur's third fifty in four Tests came in just 65 balls, including five fours and a superb straight six off seamer Ollie Robinson.
England captain Joe Root eventually had Thakur edging his occasional off-spin to Craig Overton at slip before Pant, batting responsibly after repeatedly giving his wicket away this series, was caught and bowled by Moeen.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:
When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?
The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.
Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?
The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.
What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?
The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.
How can I watch the India vs England Test match?
You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna
England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
With inputs from AFP
