Woakes is back and he gets the breakthrough!
Jadeja is trapped in front of the wickets. Umpire raises his finger but the batsman takes the review. It's three reds so he has to go. Jadeja lbw b Woakes 17(59)
|India
|England
|191/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 3.11
|290/10 (84.0 ov) - R/R 3.45
|296/4 (101.3 ov) - R/R 2.92
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli (C)
|Batting
|40
|67
|6
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Batting
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ollie Robinson
|26
|4
|84
|2
|Chris Woakes
|19.3
|5
|43
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 296/4 (101.2)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Virat Kohli (C) 0(0)
Ajinkya Rahane 0(1)
|
Ravindra Jadeja 17(59) S.R (28.81)
lbw b Chris Woakes
After 101 overs,India 296/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ravindra Jadeja 17)
Robinson bowls round the wicket to Jadeja and the batsman takes a single after a push towards backward point. Kohli then gets a thick outside edge but the ball falls well short of the fielder at third slip. Another edge, this time much closer to Burns at second slip but he takes it on the bounce. Boundary off the last ball adds to England's frustration.
Wow! Robinson goes full, outside off, Kohli says thank you with a drive through mid-off.
After 100 overs,India 291/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Ravindra Jadeja 16)
Kohli and Jadeja are batting with confidence. Kohli's cover-drives has art written all over them. Outside off stump deliveries are his nemesis in English conditions but when he perfectly executes his cover-drives, they are just sublime to watch.
Full and wide by Anderson. Kohli with his favourite cover drive. Lovely!
After 99 overs,India 287/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , Ravindra Jadeja 16)
Robinson continues. Good length deliveries, Kohli is happy to defend them. The fourth ball moves away slightly after pitching and Kohli's beaten on his defence. A superb ball. Kohli then open the face of the bat against an outside off stump ball, guides it past the slip cordon and collects three runs. Boundary to end the over.
Robinson comes round the wicket to Jadeja, drifts down the leg as the batsman clips the ball towards fine-leg for a boundary.
After 98 overs,India 280/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
After 97 overs,India 280/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Robinson continues. Outside off stump deliveries as Kohli leaves them. He clips the next ball towards deep square leg area and takes two runs. Robinson corrects his line and length in the next deliveries. Kohli hits a firm cover drive off the last ball but it is straight to the fielder.
After 96 overs,India 278/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Kohli to Anderson, the batsman blocks a fuller delivery on the off-stump and takes a quick single. Away movement for Anderson again as Jadeja lets the ball go to the keeper. The bowler is not happy with the foot holes. After repair work, he finishes the over with two dots.
ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Robinson bowls round the wicket to Jadeja and the batsman takes a single after a push towards backward point. Kohli then gets a thick outside edge but the ball falls well short of the fielder at third slip. Another edge, this time much closer to Burns at second slip but he takes it on the bounce. Boundary off the last ball adds to England's frustration.
Day 3 report: Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century outside India before England's Ollie Robinson took two wickets in the first over with the second new ball on an enthralling day of fluctuating fortunes at the Oval on Saturday.
India were 270-3 in their second innings when bad light ended the third day of the fourth Test, a sizeable 171 runs ahead after England's first innings 290.
The tourists were on the brink of batting England completely out of the game when home captain Joe Root took the new ball as soon as he could with India 236-1 off 80 overs.
From the very next delivery, Sharma, on 127, mistimed a pull off a Robinson ball that stayed in the pitch, with Chris Woakes running round from fine leg to long leg to take the catch.
It was the end of an excellent second-wicket partnership of 153 in 46 overs between Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Five balls later, Pujara was out as well, his valuable 61 ending when he inside-edged Sussex seamer Robinson, via his thigh, to Moeen Ali in the slip cordon.
Befitting a see-saw five-match series locked at 1-1, India were now 237-3, with two fresh batsmen in captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja facing a rejuvenated England attack.
But with Root informed it was too dangerous for his quicks to bowl even though the floodlights were on, the umpires took the players off the field at 5:42 pm local time (16: 42 GMT).
Star batsman Kohli, without a Test hundred in nearly two years, was 22 not out and Jadeja unbeaten on nine.
Opening batsman Rohit Sharma may have been missed twice in the slips by Rory Burns but few would begrudge the 34-year-old his eighth century in 43 Tests and first in 25 overseas.
Having taken 145 balls to reach the slowest half-century of his Test career, Sharma expertly upped his tempo and needed just 59 more deliveries to complete a 204-ball hundred.
Sharma reached the landmark in style, lofting off-spinner Moeen for a superb six over long-on that accompanied 12 fours.
"You don't just come here (England) and get a hundred, it's a process," Sharma told reporters, having already scored two fifties this series, including 83 in India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.
"Getting a hundred, whether it's overseas or at home is always a good feeling. That's what all the batters strive for."
As for the state of the match, Sharma said: "We are in a good position, but we do understand the game is not over until it's over so we need to put in the same sort of effort we put in today early tomorrow as well."
Pujara, fresh from his 91 in England's innings and 76-run win in the third Test at Headingley, provided excellent support after overcoming an ankle injury that required several minutes' on-field treatment.
Meanwhile England assistant coach Paul Collingwood insisted: "The conditions look very good out there so we shouldn't be scared of whatever total they get.
"It looked very good for batting, we've seen the momentum shift very quickly in this series."
India resumed on Saturday on 43-0 in overcast conditions that appeared to favour England's pacemen, albeit the pitch was a good one on which to bat.
Sharma, having seen an edge on six strike Burns on the boot at second slip, was 20 not out. He was quickly into his stride, driving England great James Anderson down the ground in the first over of the day.
He was reprieved again on 31 when he edged Robinson only for a diving Burns to floor a right-handed catch— England's sixth dropped chance of the match.
But Anderson eventually had KL Rahul caught behind on review for 46 to leave India 83-1.
Sharma and Pujara kept the runs coming against a wayward England attack missing the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.
There were no 'nervous 90s' for Sharma, a one-legged pull for four off Anderson taking him to 94 before he reached three figures against Moeen.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:
When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?
The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.
Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?
The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.
What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?
The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.
How can I watch the India vs England Test match?
You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna
England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
With inputs from AFP
