ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Early stumps on Day 3 due to bad light. India finish the 'moving day' on a strong note with a lead of 171 runs and Kohli still unbeaten. The openers gave visitors a strong start yesterday and they continued with the good work today. Rahul missed out on a fifty but Rohit's concentration was as strong as steel and that helped him bring up his first overseas Test ton. Pujara excellently complimented him with a brisk 61 with India getting into the lead. England had some joy with the second new ball as Rohit and Pujara were dismissed in the same over but since then Kohli and Jadeja kept the lead growing. India will come to the ground on Day 4 with only one aim, to grow the lead beyond England's reach.

Day 2 report: Two days into the fourth Test of a five-match series and still little separates England and India.

England eked out a first-innings lead of 99 runs thanks to half-centuries by recalled players Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes in a total of 290, a strong recovery considering the team was reeling at 62-5 at one stage at the Oval on Friday.

India’s openers were faced with a tough last hour to negotiate as shadows lengthened across the south London venue but they did it, with Rohit Sharma on 20, KL Rahul on 22 and the tourists closing on 43-0 after 16 overs.

India trailed by 56 runs but the match remained too close to call with three days to go. The series is tied at 1-1, with a test in Manchester to come starting next week.

Resuming on 53-3 and quickly losing nightwatchman Craig Overton (1) and Dawid Malan (31), England was thankful to Pope for anchoring crucial stands of 89 runs with Jonny Bairstow (37) and 71 runs with Moeen Ali (35) to creep ahead of the tourists’ meager Day 1 total of 191.

Pope, making his first appearance of the series, reached his first test fifty in his last 15 innings but fell short of converting it into only his second test century when he departed for 81, bowled by Shardul Thakur.

However, a 60-ball 50 by Woakes, a great batting option at No. 9, added crucial late-innings runs to frustrate India. The seamer has made an impressive return to the England team after more than a year away because of COVID-related reasons and then injury, having also taken figures of 4-55 to help bowl out India cheaply.

There was no top-order collapse in the second innings, though, with Sharma and Rahul looking compact and solid on a pitch that is looking better and better to bat on.

There were only a couple of chances for England, notably when Sharma edged Jimmy Anderson into the cordon but Rory Burns — at second slip — was unable to make the catch, saying a low sun was in his eyes. The 39-year-old Anderson did not look impressed.

Both openers had inside edges that just missed the stumps but they survived in the face of some tame offerings by England's pace attack in the final overs.

The tails have been crucial for both teams so far at the Oval. Thakur's blistering 57, off just 36 balls, enabled India to post a competitive total from a perilous position of 127-7 in its first innings, while Woakes' sixth test half-century propelled England to what amounted to a decent lead in a low-scoring match.

The pitch at the Oval is notoriously slow to deteriorate, so India can be confident of a good track on Day 3 before spin becomes more of an option on Days 4 and 5.

In a bizarre incident in the morning session, a man dressed in full cricket whites slipped past stewards and ran onto the field of play before bumping into Bairstow, who was batting for England at the time.

The intruder was escorted off the field and later arrested by London's Metropolitan Police. He remained in custody on Friday evening.

The man in question, Daniel Jarvis, is a self-ascribed YouTube prankster who calls himself “Jarvo.” He also breached the field in the previous two tests — at Lord's and Headingley — wearing a cricket uniform on each occasion.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:

When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.

Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?

The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

With inputs from AP