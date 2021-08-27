Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs India At Headingley, Leeds, 25 August, 2021

25 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

78/10 (40.4 ov)

215/2 (80.0 ov)

3rd Test
England

432/10 (132.2 ov)

Live Blog
India England
78/10 (40.4 ov) - R/R 1.92 432/10 (132.2 ov) - R/R 3.26
215/2 (80.0 ov) - R/R 2.69

Stumps

India trail by 139 runs

Virat Kohli (C) - 45

Cheteshwar Pujara - 47

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 91 180 15 0
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 45 94 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Moeen Ali 11 1 28 0
Joe Root 6 1 15 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 116/2 (47.4)

99 (99) R/R: 3.03

Rohit Sharma 59(156) S.R (37.82)

lbw b Ollie Robinson
ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights, Full Cricket Score: Pujara, Kohli take visitors to 215/2 at stumps

22:55 (IST)

India will hope he repeats this tomorrow!

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)

Despite conditions still favouring the batsmen, few expected India to put up such a strong response with the bat on the third day given how hopelessly one-sided the first half of the match turned out to be. Credit to the Indians for collecting the two remaining wickets this morning without letting the English tail add too many, and for the likes of Rohit, Pujara and Kohli showing great application and intent in helpful batting conditions to keep India’s hopes of securing a draw, or even an unlikely victory in the eyes of some optimistic fans. Keep in mind the visitors need to score another 139 runs to avoid an innings defeat. If they are able to start off tomorrow from where they leave tonight, and show similar determination tomorrow, we might actually be in for an interesting couple of days ahead.

Thank you for following our live coverage of Day 3. Do join us tomorrow at 2.30 pm as we bring to you the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley.

Full Scorecard
22:48 (IST)

After 80 overs,India 215/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 45)

Misfield at midwicket allows Kohli to sneak in a single in the fourth delivery of the over, before Pujara moves into the 90s with a brace next ball after driving the ball through extra cover. The second new ball is now available for England, but it looks like it won't be in use until tomorrow morning as stumps is called on Day 3, with bad light forcing the umpires to call for close of play earlier than scheduled. Pujara will be delighted with his batting performance today, though he would have hoped to get to the three-figure mark before the close of play. Kohli too closing in on his half-century now, with the partnership between the two worth 99. India still alive in this game thanks to the fight shown by the top order today. India, though, trail by 139 runs with two full days of play remaining, and will have to produce a similar display if they are to avoid a defeat.

22:48 (IST)
22:43 (IST)

After 79 overs,India 212/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 89 , Virat Kohli (C) 44)

Another long hop gets the punishment as Pujara pulls towards the square leg fence, nearly hitting the umpire on the head along the way, off Ali. Two byes added to the score in the fifth ball after the ball beats both bat as well as Buttler’s gloves. Six from the over, with the partnership currently worth 96 runs.

22:43 (IST)
22:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! Now Pujara goes for the pull, nearly taking the square leg umpire out along the way with the latter having to duck to avoid the ball. IND 210/2
 

22:41 (IST)
22:40 (IST)

After 78 overs,India 206/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 85 , Virat Kohli (C) 44)

Couple of singles in this over before Kohli pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence in the penultimate delivery off a half-tracker from Joe Root. The India skipper’s in the 40s right now.

22:40 (IST)
22:39 (IST)
four

FOUR! Half tracker from Root, and Kohli pulls this towards the fence between deep square leg and deep midwicket to move to 44. IND 206/2

22:39 (IST)
22:37 (IST)

After 77 overs,India 200/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 84 , Virat Kohli (C) 39)

Kohli collects a single at the start of the over to bring up the 200 for the visitors. Faint appeal for catch at short leg after Pujara skips down the track and appears to have got a pad-bat deflection, though the umpire thinks otherwise. Just one from Ali’s 10th over of the innings, with the deficit now 154.

22:37 (IST)
22:35 (IST)

After 76 overs,India 199/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 84 , Virat Kohli (C) 38)

Kohli and Pujara continue to rotate the strike between themselves, with three singles coming in this over. The score’s one short of the 200-mark now.

22:35 (IST)
22:33 (IST)

After 75 overs,India 196/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 83 , Virat Kohli (C) 36)

Kohli whips a short ball from Ali through midwicket at the start of the over, collecting a single. Pujara runs the next one through square leg, also for a single. Back-to-back dots follow, before Kohli drives the penultimate ball through covers for a single. Dot to end the over. Partnership between the two worth 80 now.

22:33 (IST)
Highlights

title-img
21:46 (IST)

FOUR! Driven through midwicket by Kohli off Curran, as the India skipper brings up the fifty partnership with Pujara for the third wicket in 85 deliveries! IND 168/2
21:15 (IST)

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pujara off Anderson, this time the No 3 batsman ticking the ball towards the vacant fine leg fence to bring up the 150 for the visitors. IND 151/2
20:53 (IST)

FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 30th Test half-century in style, hooking a short ball from Overton towards the square leg boundary! Has consumed 91 deliveries to get to the milestone today, collecting nine fours along the way. IND 122/2
20:40 (IST)

OUT! Robinson strikes after tea, as he gets rid of the dangerous Rohit Sharma, who departs for 59. The ball angles into Rohit's pad and hits him in front of middle and leg, leading to umpire Kettleborough raising his finger right away. Rohit goes for the review, but the ball's clipping leg stump. IND 116/2

Rohit LBW Robinson 59(156)
 
19:40 (IST)

After 38 overs,India 89/1 ( Rohit Sharma 50 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26)

FIFTY for Rohit Sharma. Two lovely shots for boundaries, first a straight drive. And then a cover drive. Both beautiful to watch. Rohit Sharma patent written all over it. The lazy elegance and all that. Also, fifty-run stand has come up for the second wicket between Pujara and Rohit. India stay in control, at least in this hour of play. 
17:29 (IST)

OUT! Overton draws first blood as Bairstow pulls off a superb one-handed catch at second slip! For once the ball carries all the way to the slips and Rahul has to head back to the pavilion for another low score, this time at the stroke of the interval. India head to lunch on 34/1, trailing by 320 with 9 wickets in hand

Rahul c Bairstow b Overton 8(54)
15:46 (IST)

BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah grabs the final wicket. Ollie Robinson looks for a big inside out heave, and ends up getting his off stump rattled. England bowled out for 432, finishing with a lead worth 354.

With this dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah now becomes the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series, going past teammate Mohammed Siraj's 13 wickets.

Robinson b Bumrah 0(15)
15:43 (IST)

OUT! Shami draws first blood on the third day, and also gets his first wicket by trapping Overton with a delivery that holds its line and raps him in front of off and middle. Overton takes this upstairs and ends up burning one of England's available reviews, getting three reds. ENG 431/9

Overton LBW Shami 32(42)

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Live Score Updates: Misfield at midwicket allows Kohli to sneak in a single in the fourth delivery of the over, before Pujara moves into the 90s with a brace next ball after driving the ball through extra cover. The second new ball is now available for England, but it looks like it won’t be in use until tomorrow morning as stumps is called on Day 3, with bad light forcing the umpires to call for close of play earlier than scheduled. Pujara will be delighted with his batting performance today, though he would have hoped to get to the three-figure mark before the close of play. Kohli too closing in on his half-century now, with the partnership between the two worth 99. India still alive in this game thanks to the fight shown by the top order today. India, though, trail by 139 runs with two full days of play remaining, and will have to produce a similar display if they are to avoid a defeat.

Day 2 report: Carrying on the best form of his life, England captain Joe Root scored his third century of the series against India to move his team into a prime position to win the third test at Headingley on Thursday.

Root struck 121 — adding to knocks of 109 and 180 earlier in the series and three other three-figure scores in 2021 — as England reached 423-8 at the end of Day 2, for a lead of 345 runs.

Root, whose remarkable scoring run this year contains two double centuries including one against India in Chennai, has tied England’s record for the most test hundreds in a calendar year. No previous test captain has scored six centuries in a calendar year.

England skipper Joe Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the toss. AFP

His total of 1,398 runs from 21 innings in 2021 comes at an average of 69.90.

India, which was dismissed for 78 in just 40.4 overs on Wednesday, had no answer to Root's array of shot-making on the ground of his English county side, Yorkshire, and the fans in Headingley's raucous Western Terrace serenaded their man as he hit a boundary into the leg side to reach his century.

Root removed his helmet, leapt into the air and screamed “YES!" before being lifted off his feet by teammate Jonny Bairstow.

Resuming on 120-0 after dominating day 1, England lost both openers — Rory Burns (61) and Hameed — before lunch to bring Root to the crease. He shared a 139-run partnership with Dawid Malan, who was caught behind down the leg side off the final ball of the second session for 70 to end his impressive first test innings since 2018.

Bairstow added 29, and both Jos Buttler (7) and Moeen Ali (8) fell cheaply either side of Root getting bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The captain walked off the field to a standing ovation.

England still moved beyond 400 with a late flurry of runs, with Craig Overton (23) and Ollie Robinson (0) at the crease at stumps.

England players wore black armbands in honor of Ted Dexter, the former England captain from the 1960s who died on Wednesday.

India leads the five-match series 1-0.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:

When will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.

Where will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

What time will the third India vs England Test begin?

The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: August 27, 2021 22:56:19 IST

Tags:

