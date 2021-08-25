Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India At Headingley, Leeds, 25 August, 2021

25 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

78/10 (40.4 ov)

3rd Test
England

England

120/0 (42.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
78/10 (40.4 ov) - R/R 1.92 120/0 (42.0 ov) - R/R 2.86

Stumps

England lead by 42 runs

Rory Burns - 52

Haseeb Hameed - 60

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rory Burns Batting 52 125 5 1
Haseeb Hameed Batting 60 130 11 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 12 5 19 0
Mohammed Siraj 7 1 26 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

120 (120) R/R: 2.82

Rory Burns 52(125)
Haseeb Hameed 60(130)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights, Full Cricket Score: Hameed, Burns fifties take hosts to 120/0 at stumps

23:10 (IST)

Barring the toss that saw Virat Kohli actually winning a toss for a change, it has been England’s day all the way as they have dominated the visitors ever since James Anderson removed KL Rahul off the fourth delivery of the first over. India had entered this match in an upbeat state of mind after their stunning win at Lord’s, but all the happiness will have evaporated by now. Not only did the disciplined seamers bundle the visitors out for a lowly 78 in a performance that would’ve brought back unpleasant memories of 36 all out for Indian fans, the opening pair of Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns made the day even more miserable for the visitors by putting up the first century opening stand for the home team in the series, remaining unbeaten till the very end after bringing up their half-centuries. India will need to pull off something special tomorrow with the ball if they are to have a shot at going 2-0 up, else only the fickle English weather can save them from the blushes.

Thank you all for following our coverage today. Do join us tomorrow as we bring to you Day 2 of the third Test from 2.30 pm. Good night!

23:03 (IST)

After 42 overs,England 120/0 ( Rory Burns 52 , Haseeb Hameed 58)

Siraj returns to the attack and bowls what turns out to be the final over of the day, conceding six from the over including a boundary to Hameed off the third ball as the two English openers remain unbeaten at the crease till the very end, both bringing up their half-centuries in the process, to cap a dominant day in office for the hosts on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley.

22:59 (IST)
four

FOUR! Hameed threads the gap between the two slip fielders to perfection! The right-hander opened the face of his bat to play this late off Siraj. ENG 118/0

22:58 (IST)

After 41 overs,England 114/0 ( Rory Burns 52 , Haseeb Hameed 54)

Burns looks to set off for a single after tucking the ball towards square leg in the second delivery, but is turned down in the last second. Two balls later, he clips the ball through the gap between midwicket and mid on, collecting a boundary to bring up his 10th Test half-century. Four from the over.

22:56 (IST)
fifty

FOUR! Flicked through the gap between midwicket and mid on by Burns off a full delivery from Bumrah as the southpaw brings up his 10th Test half-century in 123 deliveries! ENG 114/0

22:54 (IST)

After 40 overs,England 110/0 ( Rory Burns 48 , Haseeb Hameed 54)

Hameed works the ball through square for a single at the start of this over. Loud appeal for LBW two balls later against Burns, but this looked high and is turned down by the umpire. HawkEye later confirms the ball would’ve sailed over the stumps. Single to Burns off the fourth delivery. Two from the over.

22:51 (IST)

After 39 overs,England 108/0 ( Rory Burns 47 , Haseeb Hameed 53)

Bumrah continues with two slips in place. Five dots on the trot before Hameed flicks the ball through square leg to collect a single off the last delivery and keep the strike. Meanwhile, after a bottle cork at Lord’s, we have a pink plastic ball in the playing area today. Virat Kohli once again shakes his head in frustration.

22:46 (IST)

After 38 overs,England 107/0 ( Rory Burns 47 , Haseeb Hameed 52)

Quiet over from Shami with just two singles coming from it. Burns, meanwhile, is three short of his half-century at the moment.

22:40 (IST)

After 37 overs,England 105/0 ( Rory Burns 46 , Haseeb Hameed 51)

And now Hameed brings up his third Test half-century with a streaky boundary as Rohit fails to grab a low chance in the slips after an outside edge, the ball running away to the third man fence as a result. Four from the over.

22:39 (IST)
fifty

FOUR! Bit of luck for Haseeb Hameed as Rohit misses the chance diving to his left after Bumrah induces an outside edge towards the slips. The ball runs away to third man, and Hameed raises his bat in celebration, bringing up his third half-century in 9 Test innings. ENG 105/0

15:09 (IST)

England XI: Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
15:05 (IST)

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
15:02 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Live Score Updates: Siraj returns to the attack and bowls what turns out to be the final over of the day, conceding six from the over including a boundary to Hameed off the third ball as the two English openers remain unbeaten at the crease till the very end, both bringing up their half-centuries in the process, to cap a dominant day in office for the hosts on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley.

Preview: England captain Joe Root has insisted he is "still living my boyhood dream" despite his already injury-stricken side being dealt another blow ahead of the third Test against India at Headingley starting Wednesday.

England skipper Joe Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the toss. AFP

Root's men are 1-0 down in the five-match series after a 151-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's and their task of drawing level was made more difficult when fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out Monday of this week's match at the skipper's Yorkshire home ground.

Wood suffered a shoulder injury diving into an advertising hoarding saving a boundary at Lord's and has now joined Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone among England's sidelined quicks.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will not be returning to the scene of his stunning match-winning century in a 2019 Ashes Test against Australia, with the star all-rounder still on a mental health break.

As for the batting, Root has been a lone shining light in a top-order that has otherwise repeatedly failed to score runs during England's current sequence of seven Tests without a win.

At Lord's, despite his magnificent first-innings 180 and a top score of 33 in the second innings, England were still dismissed for just 120 inside 52 overs on the last day.

England, having dropped Dom Sibley, following the opener's dismal run of low scores that has seen him average 19.77 in 10 Tests this year, are now set to promote Haseeb Hameed — who managed just nine runs in total on his international return at Lord's — from three to partner Rory Burns at the top of the order.

That would give England their 22nd different opening partnership since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012, with the recalled Dawid Malan set to bat at first-wicket down.

For all the difficulties Test openers worldwide are experiencing — since 2017 the average first-wicket partnership around the globe is only 30.38 runs — India's KL Rahul (129) and Rohit Sharma (83) shared a stand of 126 at Lord's, a match where England were in the game until the last day.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:

When will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.

Where will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

What time will the third India vs England Test begin?

The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

With inputs from AFP 

