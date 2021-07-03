Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
LIVE Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI at Worcester: Mithali Raj and Co aim to salvage pride

15:19 (IST)

The script seemed way too familiar, just like the first ODI, as far as India Women's batting in the second ODI is concerned. And similar was the result too as England Women were the better team on the day, notching up a series-clinching five-wicket win. The solitary saving grace was India's much-improved bowling, which gave them a fighting chance despite posting a below par 221 with the bat.

Concerns around India’s batting (rotation of strike, pacing the innings and the right personnel for doing so) still persist, and with the World Cup looming, India would want to solve them as quickly as possible. They need to post totals between 250-300 to have a real shot at becoming world champions and consistently winning against quality oppositions like Australia and England.

15:07 (IST)

The toss has been delayed, with the covers still in place at Worcester. There will be an inspection at 3.45 pm IST (11.15 am local time). 

14:59 (IST)

Covers still on, but there's cricket elsewhere!

14:50 (IST)

We may be in for a delayed start. 

14:40 (IST)

Having lost six out of the last seven ODIs, the Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot as it faces the ignominy of another one-sided series defeat after being thrashed by the South African women on home soil.While the bowlers did up their game in the second ODI with a much-improved performance, the batting has left the team down yet again with skipper Mithali left to do all the heavy lifting, which is also affecting her game.

14:30 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and England. After losing the first two matches, India will aim to salvage some pride with a consolation win in the final ODI of the series. At the same time, they will also hope to make progress on their slow scoring rate. Stay tuned for more updates as we buildup to the match.

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women third ODI at Worcester: After losing the first two ODIs, India will aim to salvage some pride with a win in the final match of the series. At the same time, they will also hope to make progress on their slow scoring rate.

Preview, 3rd ODI: India impressed in the four-day format against England despite them playing a Test for the first time since 2014. But their ODI performance so far has been quite dismal. Two losses out of two, India will take on England in the final match of the series in New Road in Worcester with an aim to secure a consolation win.

Indian batters, except for Mithali Raj, have failed to find form in the two matches, forcing the visitors to put up a below par target on both occasions.

While Raj has struck two consecutive fifties, veteran Harmanpreet is under a lot of scrutiny due to her prolonged poor form. Since the 2017 ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet has only made two fifties and the lack of runs from her bat has made India's middle-order highly unstable.

The Indian team management will hope for a good outing from Harmanpreet as they aim to sort out the batting issues and make progress on the slow scoring rate.

India's bowling in the second ODI was a lot better than the previous match. Jhulan Goswami was well supported by seamer Shikha Pandey and leg spinner Poonam Yadav finally broke the wickets drought. Raj will hope for another good day in the office for her bowlers.

England have been playing some very good cricket and are just one win away from a series sweep, which the hosts will definitely want to achieve.

Squads:

England Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

Updated Date: July 03, 2021 14:30:48 IST

